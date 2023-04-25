Public Transport Council tweaks fare formula amid inflation, changing commuter patterns

SINGAPORE: The formula used to determine public transport fares has been adjusted to include two fixed components to reduce swings in fare changes.

The Public Transport Council (PTC) announced this on Tuesday (Apr 25) after its latest review of the formula, which is conducted every five years.

The revised formula will be used for this year’s fare review, likely in the fourth quarter.

The 2018-2022 formula was made up of five components - the core consumer price index (cCPI), a wage index (WI), energy index (EI), productivity extraction (PE) and network capacity factor (NCF).

For the new formula, the last two components have been tweaked and given fixed values to reduce volatility.

Productivity extraction will be changed to productivity contribution (PC), and NCF to the capacity adjustment factor (C).

THE PRODUCTIVITY COMPONENT

Productivity contribution or PC will be fixed at minus 0.1 per cent for the next five years.

“Whatever the fare adjustment quantum spits out, we will minus 0.1 (per cent). So you can see that as the public transport operators’ contribution to our goal of ensuring fare affordability,” explained PTC chair Janet Ang.

The PTC said that the productivity contribution is to "maintain the expectation for public transport operators to strive for continuous productivity improvements". This means operators will have to strive to improve productivity to offset the 0.1 per cent fare reduction.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the transport operators’ productivity gains would have been negative without government support, and the PE was zero.

The PTC said it is important for public transport operators to be cost-efficient and improve productivity, and share those gains with commuters. Thus, retaining the component is a signal to public transport operators to strive for continuous productivity improvements.

The fixed amount was derived from previous performance before COVID-19.

During the review of the fare adjustment formula in 2018, the PE was set at 0.1 per cent, based on half of the productivity savings realised by the public transport operators between 2012 and 2016.