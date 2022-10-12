Bus, train fares to increase by up to 5 cents due to rising energy costs: Public Transport Council

SINGAPORE: Bus and train fares in Singapore will increase by up to 5 cents from Dec 26 due to rising energy prices, the Public Transport Council (PTC) announced on Wednesday (Oct 12) after its annual fare review exercise.

Adult card fares will increase by 4 cents for journeys of up to 8.2km and 5 cents for journeys longer than 8.2km.

This means that an MRT journey from Boon Lay to Clementi, where the distance is 8.2km, will be S$1.45 for adult commuters, up from S$1.41 currently. Taking the MRT from HarbourFront to Paya Lebar, where the distance is 11.5km, will cost S$1.64, up from S$1.59.

Based on travel data, about 54 per cent of adult journeys are less than 8.2km, said the PTC.

The increase in concession card fares will be capped at 1 cent per journey to keep fares lower for students, senior citizens, lower-wage workers and people with disabilities, said the PTC.

Prices of monthly concession passes and adult monthly travel passes will remain unchanged. Bus cash fares will also stay the same, for the third year in a row since 2019.

To help lower and lower-middle income households – those with a monthly household income per person of up to S$1,600 – the Government will give out 600,000 public transport vouchers worth S$30 each, which can be used to top up fare cards or buy monthly concession passes.