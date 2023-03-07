All stares and no offers to sit: Travelling on public transport with a 'May I have a seat please?' lanyard

SINGAPORE: I needed a seat on the MRT – at least according to the lanyard around my neck.

But all I received were furtive glances from commuters who spotted the bright yellow “May I have a seat please?” card attached, only to quickly look down at their phones.

Some continued to stare at me suspiciously throughout my train ride, perhaps wondering why someone who appeared fit and young would need a seat.

To make my need for a seat obvious, I wore dark colours on that day in February so the lanyard would stand out against my attire, and ensured the card always faced outwards. I even stood in the middle of the carriage.

But short of asking commuters to give up their seats, my best efforts were unsuccessful.

After spending the day boarding several relatively packed trains, no one had offered me a seat. When I did get to sit, it was solely because someone alighted and no one claimed their seat.

Launched by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in 2019, the “May I have a seat please?” initiative aims to help commuters with less visible health conditions or disabilities alert others that they would appreciate a seat on public transport.

While the initiative started out with stickers issued to commuters in need, reusable lanyards were rolled out in 2021. Commuters who need a sticker or lanyard can collect them from passenger service centres at MRT stations, bus interchanges or TransitLink ticket offices.

As of end-2022, about 8,500 stickers and 5,500 lanyards had been distributed, LTA told CNA.