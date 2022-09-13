Rise in public transport operating costs not matched by revenue growth: Iswaran

SINGAPORE: Between 2012 and 2021, operating costs for public transport in Singapore went up annually by an average of 7 per cent, an increase that was not matched by revenue growth, said Transport Minister S Iswaran in Parliament on Tuesday (Sep 13).

As a result, government subsidies have been increasing, he added.

The Government currently subsidises public transport services by more than S$2 billion annually, or S$1 for every journey, said Mr Iswaran. It has also committed more than S$60 billion to expand and renew the rail network over the next decade.

Mr Iswaran was responding to MP Liang Eng Hua (PAP-Bukit Panjang) who had asked how the Government determines the current annual amount of public transport subsidies, and whether it will consider reviewing this amount in light of rising costs.

Bus and train fares in Singapore went up by up to 4 cents at the end of December last year, as operating costs increased and ridership fell, the Public Transport Council said when it announced the fare hikes, the first in two years.