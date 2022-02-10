Public transport satisfaction in 2021 dips to its lowest since 2015: Survey

SINGAPORE: Overall satisfaction with public transport in Singapore in 2021 dipped to its lowest level since 2015, a Public Transport Council (PTC) survey has found.

The council said on Thursday (Feb 10) that 92 per cent of people surveyed were satisfied with public transport in 2021, down from 97.6 per cent in 2020.

That is the lowest since 2015, when overall satisfaction with public transport was 91.8 per cent.