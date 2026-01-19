Eligible lower-income households can apply for S$60 worth of public transport vouchers from Jan 20

SINGAPORE: Eligible households will be able to apply for public transport vouchers (PTV) worth S$60 (US$46) from Tuesday (Jan 20).

These vouchers are meant to help lower-income families manage their commuting costs throughout the year, Senior Minister of State for Transport Murali Pillai said in an Instagram post on Monday.

They will be made available to eligible households with a monthly household income per person of not more than S$1,800.

Similar to previous years, the 2025 PTV exercise is being carried out in two stages, the Ministry of Transport and People’s Association jointly said.

In the first stage, which took place in December 2025, notification letters were sent to around 300,000 households that had received a voucher in the previous year’s exercise and continue to meet the income eligibility criterion.

The second stage will begin on Tuesday and run until Oct 31.

Households that meet the income eligibility criterion but did not receive a voucher in the first stage can apply for PTVs online or in person at their local community centres or clubs (CCs).

During this period, households that require additional help, including those whose household incomes did not meet the eligibility criterion, can also submit applications online or at their local CCs.

Households that have received a PTV notification letter can follow the instructions on the letter to redeem their voucher via the SimplyGo app or at any SimplyGo kiosks, top-up kiosks, assisted service kiosks, SimplyGo ticket offices or SimplyGo ticketing service centres.

Vouchers for the 2025 PTV Exercise are valid until Mar 31, 2027.

Residents may approach their local CCs if they have any queries.