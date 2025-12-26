'You got permission?': The transport advocate who puts up his own wayfinding signs

SINGAPORE: Ask Mr Vareck Ng what good design is, and he will point to a chair. No instruction manual. No second-guessing. You just sit down, and it works.

Likewise, good wayfinding signs in a transport system should guide commuters intuitively.

“Imagine if things in the city are so seamless that it is as easy as sitting down on this chair," he said. "That would be fantastic. And that, to me, is what good design is about.”

The 23-year-old has spent the past few years applying that philosophy to Singapore's public transport system – by designing and installing his own wayfinding signs in places where he believes the official ones fall short.

He calls himself Singapore's "guerrilla wayfinder".

His journey into unsanctioned signage began with frustration at Orchard MRT station. When the Land Transport Authority (LTA) introduced its new transit signs for the Thomson-East Coast Line, exits were labelled with numbers instead of letters and landmarks. Finding his way to Lucky Plaza became an exercise in confusion.

“There are certain points which are a bit too vague or unclear. And I know that these things can be made better,” he said.

Singapore regularly ranks among the world's best for public transportation infrastructure. Yet Mr Ng argues that top-down planning, however effective at delivering large-scale projects, inevitably misses the gaps that everyday users encounter.

He used to complain about such issues online.

“Then I realised that I actually have the power to change things in my community. I feel empowered by seeing other people doing the same,” he said.