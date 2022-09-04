Are there sharks in Singapore? Volunteer divers to survey local reefs, document biodiversity

SINGAPORE: Dive instructor Amber Soong normally looks for seahorses, fish or sea slugs on her dives, but on one Saturday, she went into the water with a ruler to hunt for coral.

Ms Soong, co-founder of non-profit The Plastic Project, is a volunteer for ReefX - Singapore’s first community-driven project to survey the coral reefs here.

She and dozens of other experienced divers were out at Pulau Hantu on a Saturday afternoon for one of the project’s first expeditions to record and document the marine ecosystem at the local dive site.

Located to the south of Singapore’s main island, Pulau Hantu or “ghost island” is home to Singapore’s most accessible dive sites.

Describing the dive, Ms Soong said that their team of divers had to take photos of the coral from the top and from the side using the ruler to estimate its size. They also needed to take a close-up of the coral polyps to identify the species.