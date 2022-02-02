'If we can, we will keep going': The Pulau Ubin provision shop that opens 365 days a year

SINGAPORE: If you have been to Pulau Ubin, you'd probably have stopped at Yak Hong for a drink to quench your thirst.

Walking from the island’s jetty, it’s impossible to miss the provision shop at the town circle. A few tables and plastic chairs are placed in front of the shop, where daytrippers, mountain bikers and anglers take a break after getting their drinks and snacks.

Madam Ng Ngak Heng is a fixture at the shopfront, meeting many of the people arriving from the jetty.

The 72-year-old came to Pulau Ubin in 1975 after she married Mr Law Kuing Liak, 76, whose father had started the provision shop. She has been on Pulau Ubin for 47 years now.