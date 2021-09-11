New nursery for coastal trees launched at Pulau Ubin as part of efforts to enhance habitats

SINGAPORE: A new nursery for planting and growing coastal trees was launched at Pulau Ubin on Saturday (Sep 11) as part of efforts to rejuvenate the island's coasts.

The coastal arboretum will showcase about 500 trees from around 70 native species. They include the critically endangered Sea Tristania and Damak-damak Tahun, which was presumed extinct in Singapore until it was rediscovered at Coney Island in 2014.

The plants in the arboretum will later be reintroduced to the coasts of Pulau Ubin as part of ongoing habitat enhancement efforts.

"It will supplement other habitat enhancement projects on mainland Singapore as well," said the National Parks Board (NParks). "This includes the reintroduction of coastal native plants at parks such as Coney Island Park."

Located at Ubin Living Lab, a 5.3ha facility for field studies, the new arboretum will serve as a valuable reference resource for students and researchers studying Pulau Ubin’s biodiversity, said NParks.

“NParks will work with various school or interest groups to implement environmental education programmes as well,” it added.

“These activities will encourage greater community involvement in conserving the island’s rustic charm, while nurturing a deeper appreciation and understanding of its rich biodiversity.”