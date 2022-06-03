Pump prices up in Singapore, with premium grade breaching S$4 a litre

SINGAPORE: Pump prices in Singapore surged on Friday (Jun 3), fuelled by the uptrend in global crude oil prices this week on the back of a phased ban of Russian oil imports by the European Union and worries about global supply.

According to fuel price comparison website Fuel Kaki on Friday afternoon, the most popular 95-octane grade petrol was going at a range of S$3.26 to S$3.33 a litre, up from S$3.16 to S$3.25 just two weeks ago.

Prices of the 92-octane petrol were last seen at S$3.26 to S$3.28 a litre, up from S$3.13 to S$3.20.

The so-called premium grade of petrol was priced between S$3.86 to S$4.04. The 98-octane fuel, priced at Shell at S$4.04, marked the first time a litre of petrol has crossed the S$4 mark here, according to TODAY.