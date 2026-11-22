CROWDS, BOOKING CHALLENGES DETER SOME FROM SWITCHING

Despite the new facilities and spacious layout, some residents in Punggol and nearby estates such as Sengkang and Hougang said they were unlikely to give up their existing gym memberships, citing concerns about overcrowding at ActiveSG gyms and high demand for sports courts.

Mr TJ Heng, a Punggol resident who holds an Anytime Fitness membership, said he values the flexibility of being able to visit different outlets across the island, rather than being limited to a single facility.

“I was at the ActiveSG gym in Punggol two weeks ago and it was so crowded that I had to keep waiting to use machines. But with my Anytime Fitness membership, if I see it’s too crowded, I’ll just go to another gym,” he said.

He added that there are three Anytime Fitness outlets within a short drive of his home.

Anytime Fitness memberships can cost around S$90 (US$70) to S$130 a month. Membership at SAFRA Punggol, which is operated by EnergyOne Gym, starts at around S$45 a month, depending on membership status and contract length.

Entry to ActiveSG gyms costs S$2.50 for Singaporeans and permanent residents.

Plans are also available that offer unlimited visits to ActiveSG gyms islandwide for various durations. All-access plans lasting one, six and 12 months are priced at S$30, S$160 and S$300, respectively.

Mr Heng also recounted the difficulty of securing badminton and futsal courts at other ActiveSG facilities, where slots are often snapped up quickly.

“The courts get booked up really quickly and sometimes I have to ask five other people to help me with the ballot, and still won’t get a spot,” he said.

He hopes the addition of more courts at the new Punggol centre will help ease demand and make it easier for residents to secure bookings.

Similarly, Ms Qian Hui, a 29-year-old banker who lives in Buangkok, said she has no plans to cancel her Anytime Fitness membership, as ActiveSG gyms tend to be crowded and offer less flexibility, particularly when she works late.

However, she expects to make use of the new tennis courts on weekends, especially as she has friends living in the northeast.

“It will be more convenient for us to play together,” she said.

For some sports enthusiasts, the difficulty of securing courts at ActiveSG facilities has also made private venues a more attractive option, despite their higher prices.

Ms Viji Visvalingam, who spoke to CNA at Performance Pickleball in Punggol, said she pays S$70 for a two-hour session there.

While this is more expensive than ActiveSG courts, which cost between S$3.50 and S$12.50 per hour, she said the booking process at public facilities makes it difficult to arrange spontaneous games.

With bookings having to be made up to two weeks in advance and popular slots filling up quickly, she said securing a court can be challenging.

“Slots get snagged up very fast and it’ll be difficult when you want to play on an impulse,” she said.