Punggol residents welcome new ActiveSG Sport Centre, but some sticking to private gyms over crowd concerns
“It was so crowded that I had to keep waiting to use machines,” said one Punggol resident about the gym at the new facility.
SINGAPORE: Ms Cheryl Lim, 38, has been waiting for more than a decade for the new ActiveSG Punggol Sport Centre to begin operations.
“Finally. I've been very excited about it,” she said of the centre, which opened about a month ago.
The mother of six children, aged between three and 14, said the centre is just a five- to 10-minute walk from her home. She is now looking forward to signing her children up for swimming lessons.
“The pools at Sengkang and Hougang are further and we would have to drive when we go there. But it's so easy to just walk over now,” said Ms Lim, who has lived in Punggol since 2015.
The official opening of the six-storey centre on Sunday (Nov 22) by Sport Singapore drew large crowds, with most residents interviewed by CNA saying they were glad to have more recreational facilities closer to home instead of having to travel to other estates.
Parents, in particular, welcomed the new facilities, saying they provide more options to keep their children occupied as the primary school holidays begin on Monday.
The swimming complex was a particular draw for families, with parents welcoming the range of pools catering to different ages and needs.
The complex has five pools, including a children’s pool with depths ranging from 0.1m to 0.3m, a 1.2m-deep training pool and a sheltered competition pool that can accommodate up to 600 spectators.
Its wellness and lagoon pools are also equipped with wheelchair-accessible ramps.
Punggol resident Ms Nur Ain, who had just finished swimming with her two children, said the separate pools gave her greater peace of mind, while the variety of features kept her children entertained.
Her children also described the experience as “very fun”.
Despite the crowds on opening day, Ms Nur Ain said she expects to visit more frequently and may stop going to the ActiveSG swimming complex in Sengkang, which is further from her home.
“The set-up is really good and it’s very spacious,” she said. “I’m looking forward to coming back with my children again.”
ONE OF THE BIGGEST ACTIVESG GYMS
Another popular draw was the gym, one of the largest among ActiveSG facilities.
Spanning more than 1,500 sq m, the gym is equipped with a range of strength-training equipment, including machines with removable seats for wheelchair users and specialised equipment catering to seniors.
There are also dedicated rooms for group fitness classes such as Zumba, cardio dance and aerobics.
Retiree Mr Cherh said he has been visiting the gym three to four times a week since it opened about a month ago, as it is just a 10-minute cycle from his home.
He previously visited the ActiveSG gym in Sengkang “on and off”, but said having a facility closer to home has motivated him to exercise more regularly and lead a healthier lifestyle.
The gym’s spacious layout and range of equipment catering to seniors were also major draws for him, as he felt more confident using the facilities.
Having lived in Punggol for more than two decades, Mr Cherh said he was pleased to see the long-awaited centre finally completed.
“I pass by the building every day when I am out buying my lunch and dinner. I’m happy to see this completed and happy to be staying in Punggol,” the 72-year-old said.
Similarly, Ms Xing Ling, a 33-year-old sales coordinator, said she may visit the ActiveSG gym in Sengkang less frequently now that there is one closer to home.
However, she hopes the new facility will not become too crowded, particularly during peak hours.
She suggested that extending the gym’s operating hours to 24 hours a day could help spread out visitor numbers and give residents greater flexibility in planning their workouts.
“That will give me a chance to go after work too, and during off-peak times,” she said.
Speaking at the official opening, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Education David Neo said the government has made good progress over the past decade in making sports affordable and accessible for every Singaporean of every age, ability and background.
“In 2015, about one in two Singaporeans aged 13 and above played sport or exercised weekly. Today, that figure is about three in four.
“That did not happen by chance. We have steadily built more sporting spaces closer to where Singaporeans live, work and play. And we’ve also conducted more programmes and activities,” Mr Neo said.
He added that hard work is being put in to implement the Sport Facilities Masterplan so that most Singaporeans will have a sports facility within a 10-minute walk of their home by around 2030.
“Whether you are trying a sport for the first time, getting active or pursuing sporting excellence, there is something here for everybody.”
Other facilities include a 5,000-seater football stadium, six sheltered tennis courts – some of which can also be used for pickleball – and indoor sports halls for badminton, basketball, volleyball and netball.
The centre also houses a national training facility for volleyball and an 18-lane rooftop archery field.
CROWDS, BOOKING CHALLENGES DETER SOME FROM SWITCHING
Despite the new facilities and spacious layout, some residents in Punggol and nearby estates such as Sengkang and Hougang said they were unlikely to give up their existing gym memberships, citing concerns about overcrowding at ActiveSG gyms and high demand for sports courts.
Mr TJ Heng, a Punggol resident who holds an Anytime Fitness membership, said he values the flexibility of being able to visit different outlets across the island, rather than being limited to a single facility.
“I was at the ActiveSG gym in Punggol two weeks ago and it was so crowded that I had to keep waiting to use machines. But with my Anytime Fitness membership, if I see it’s too crowded, I’ll just go to another gym,” he said.
He added that there are three Anytime Fitness outlets within a short drive of his home.
Anytime Fitness memberships can cost around S$90 (US$70) to S$130 a month. Membership at SAFRA Punggol, which is operated by EnergyOne Gym, starts at around S$45 a month, depending on membership status and contract length.
Entry to ActiveSG gyms costs S$2.50 for Singaporeans and permanent residents.
Plans are also available that offer unlimited visits to ActiveSG gyms islandwide for various durations. All-access plans lasting one, six and 12 months are priced at S$30, S$160 and S$300, respectively.
Mr Heng also recounted the difficulty of securing badminton and futsal courts at other ActiveSG facilities, where slots are often snapped up quickly.
“The courts get booked up really quickly and sometimes I have to ask five other people to help me with the ballot, and still won’t get a spot,” he said.
He hopes the addition of more courts at the new Punggol centre will help ease demand and make it easier for residents to secure bookings.
Similarly, Ms Qian Hui, a 29-year-old banker who lives in Buangkok, said she has no plans to cancel her Anytime Fitness membership, as ActiveSG gyms tend to be crowded and offer less flexibility, particularly when she works late.
However, she expects to make use of the new tennis courts on weekends, especially as she has friends living in the northeast.
“It will be more convenient for us to play together,” she said.
For some sports enthusiasts, the difficulty of securing courts at ActiveSG facilities has also made private venues a more attractive option, despite their higher prices.
Ms Viji Visvalingam, who spoke to CNA at Performance Pickleball in Punggol, said she pays S$70 for a two-hour session there.
While this is more expensive than ActiveSG courts, which cost between S$3.50 and S$12.50 per hour, she said the booking process at public facilities makes it difficult to arrange spontaneous games.
With bookings having to be made up to two weeks in advance and popular slots filling up quickly, she said securing a court can be challenging.
“Slots get snagged up very fast and it’ll be difficult when you want to play on an impulse,” she said.
LACK OF FOOD OPTIONS A CONCERN
While Punggol residents welcomed the convenience of having more sporting facilities closer to home, some felt the new centre could benefit from having food and beverage outlets within its premises.
They pointed to the ActiveSG Sengkang Sport Centre, which has several dining options, including McDonald’s, PastaMania and a food hall with indoor and outdoor seating.
Mr Mohamed, who was dining at Texas Chicken at One Punggol located opposite the new sports centre, said having food outlets within the facility would make things easier for families.
“That’ll make it more convenient and hassle-free for parents who are handling a couple of children and carrying a lot of bags with football or swimming equipment,” he said.
The Sengkang resident added that the sports facilities in his estate were often crowded, and hoped the opening of the Punggol centre would help ease congestion there.
Ms Jean, 37, a mother of two who lives a seven-minute drive from the new centre, shared similar sentiments.
She said the overhead bridge connecting the sports centre to One Punggol made it convenient for families to get food after their activities, but she would still prefer to have dining options within the sports centre itself.
“I parked my car there and will have to walk back to the carpark later so I don’t have to queue for parking twice,” she said.
Meanwhile, food establishments at nearby One Punggol have welcomed an increase in customers.
On Sunday, the nearby hawker centre was bustling with diners, with queues forming at several stalls. More than 15 people were seen queuing at some drink stalls as visitors stopped for meals and light snacks.
Ms Hartina, who works at Warong Pak Sapari, a stall selling mee soto and mee rebus at One Punggol Hawker Centre, said business has increased by about 80 per cent on weekends.
While weekdays have remained relatively quiet, she hopes the opening of the sports centre will bring a steadier stream of customers throughout the week.
“We’re a new stall so people might not know us, but we’re hoping to get more regular customers in the weeks and months to come,” she said.
Other stallholders at the hawker centre, including those selling Western food, noodles and soup, also reported increases in business of about 20 to 50 per cent.
Over at The Summer Acai at One Punggol, staff assistant Mr Afiq said the outlet has seen about 20 per cent more customers.
“I hope business will continue to pick up in the coming weeks as more residents visit,” he said.