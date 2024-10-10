Punggol Coast MRT station to open on Dec 10
The new station on the North East Line (NEL) will begin passenger service from 3pm.
SINGAPORE: Punggol Coast station will begin service on Dec 10, taking the number of MRT stations on the 22km North East Line (NEL) to 17 in total.
The new station, which will open for passenger service from 3pm that day, is an extension from the existing Punggol station, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Thursday (Oct 10). It will also be the new terminal station on the NEL.
"Located within the Punggol Digital District, the station will enhance connectivity to existing and upcoming developments, including the JTC Business Park, the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) campus and Punggol Coast Mall," said Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat in a Facebook post on Thursday.
The JTC Business Park and SIT's campus will house over 28,000 employees and 12,000 students respectively.
The station will be within walking distance of Punggol Coast bus interchange and it will have two entrances - one along New Punggol Road and another within the Punggol Digital District.
There will be more than 300 bicycle parking lots to support sustainable mobility, while the station's green features include LED lighting and a hybrid cooling system.
"With the new station, over 200,000 households will be within a 10-minute walk from an NEL station, with shorter travel time from Punggol North to the city centre and other parts of Singapore," said LTA.
"For instance, commuters travelling from Punggol North to Outram Park will take about 45 minutes on the NEL as compared to about 60 minutes currently."
Construction works began in 2018 and the station was handed over to SBS Transit in August.
LTA added that SBS Transit, which operates the NEL, has since been carrying out operational testing to prepare for the station's opening.