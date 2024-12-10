Punggol Coast MRT station opens, enabling commuters to save 15 minutes when travelling to city centre

Speaking at the launch ceremony on Tuesday, Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said the upcoming 7.3km Cross Island Line-Punggol Extension, which began construction in 2023 and is expected to open by end-2032, will tap on the provisions for an interchange with an additional rail line at Punggol MRT station.

These were catered for and safeguarded earlier, well before the completion of the North East Line more than 20 years ago, Mr Chee pointed out.

“This fact may not be so well-known to the public, but … it shows the long-term planning that goes behind our transport infrastructure development.

“The thinking was to keep open options for the future because in Singapore, we care not only about the current generation but also our future generations, so that when the time came, we could design the connection between the North East Line and the Cross Island Line more easily,” he said.

“This is how, over the past decades, the government has progressively and systemically built up Singapore’s infrastructure – we deliver on our plans for the generation of today, while always keeping the next bound of development in mind for our children and our grandchildren,” he added.

“We do this for infrastructure development; we also do this when it comes to safeguarding our reserves and preparing for future challenges

such as climate change.”