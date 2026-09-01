'Heartbroken to leave': Tenants at Punggol East container park upset by impending closure

SINGAPORE: More than 50 tenants at Punggol East container park are preparing to leave by the end of next month as the land is returned to the government.

Tenants told CNA that they were upset by the news, with some worried about their employees and others lamenting an early closure.

The container park, which is operated by social enterprise City Sprouts, will be handed back to the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) upon the expiry of its lease, according to an email from City Sprouts to tenants dated Aug 4.

"As the site is required to be reinstated and returned to SLA, we will require all tenants to cease operations by Oct 31, 2026 and hand over their respective premises to City Sprouts by this date," read the email that was seen by CNA.

In response to CNA's queries on Tuesday (Sep 1), City Sprouts, which operates urban farms and is also a tenant at the container park, said it was sent an official notice in May to vacate the site and carry out the necessary reinstatement works within the stipulated timeline.

The land has to be returned to SLA by the end of its lease on Dec 31. "We were not given specifics by SLA aside from it being part of redevelopment as part of the Singapore Master Plan for the district," the social enterprise said.

"We were aware of this timeline with each lease renewal, and our tenant partners knew we would not have this site long-term. Despite this, getting notice of the final outcome has also been deeply difficult for us," said City Sprouts.

The site at Punggol has become "much more than a place of business", as it was also a space where it built relationships with tenants, farmers, partners, families and the wider community.

"We are heartbroken to leave a place that we have spent so much time and energy building together with everyone who has been part of it. We understand the disappointment and uncertainty this creates for our tenants, and we share that disappointment," said City Sprouts.

"While the return of the land is not a decision within our control, we are doing our best to support our tenants through this transition and to ensure that the community and relationships we have built are treated with the care and respect they deserve."