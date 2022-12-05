Area along Punggol Promenade Nature Walk cordoned off after cyclist injured in wild boar incident

SINGAPORE: An area along Punggol Promenade Nature Walk has been cordoned off following an incident involving a cyclist and a wild boar, the National Parks Board (NParks) said on Monday (Dec 5).

NParks said that it was alerted to the incident along a park connector near the nature walk at about 9pm on Nov 29.

"For the safety of park users, we have cordoned off the forest fringe of the affected area along Punggol Promenade Nature Walk, opposite Coney Island Park, to prevent the wild boar from entering the Park Connector Network," it added.

Facebook user William Chew said in a post on Friday that his father had been cycling along Punggol Promenade Nature Walk when the 70-year-old was "knocked down" by an adult wild boar.

"The huge impact caused him to land face down on the tarmac with a cracked helmet," said Mr Chew, adding that his father sustained abrasions and cuts to his eyebrow which required stitches.

Subsequent checks at Sengkang General Hospital revealed that there were also multiple fractures to his cheekbone.