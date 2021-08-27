Freshwater kayak fishing being trialled for first time at Punggol Reservoir

SINGAPORE: For the first time, anglers can take a kayak out to make their catch in one of Singapore's reservoirs.

National water agency PUB is allowing kayak fishing tours at Punggol Reservoir, under a six-month trial that will assess factors like viability and safety.

The tours are run by two operators at an idyllic 2km-stretch, beginning at Sengkang Riverside Park and ending at the iconic Jewel Bridge.

TESTING THE WATERS

Punggol Reservoir is home to 18 species of fish, 13 of them non-native, according to the agency, and fishing of any kind has never been allowed there before this.

“We've got lots of snakeheads, peacock bass, and also the marble goby - Singaporeans will call it the soon hock,” said Aaron Ang, founder of Kayak Fishing Fever.

The operator made its first expedition in Punggol two weeks ago, on Aug 11.

Because live bait is not allowed to prevent water contamination, the operator has been experimenting with alternatives.