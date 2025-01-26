One person taken to hospital after fire breaks out in Punggol HDB flat

SINGAPORE: One person was taken to hospital and 60 others evacuated after a fire broke out in a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat in Punggol on Sunday (Jan 26).

Firefighters were called to Block 224A Sumang Lane at about 5.05am after reports of a fire. Black smoke was emitting from a unit on the seventh floor.

The fire, which involved a bedroom, was extinguished by the firefighters, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post.

One person was assessed by a paramedic for smoke inhalation and taken to Singapore General Hospital.