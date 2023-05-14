Work It podcast: Why there is now a wider conversation about the purpose of work
The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the conversation workers have around finding meaning and purpose beyond just monetary rewards. Hong Siu Ming, senior vice president for people, culture and group rewards at Great Eastern outlines what employees and managers can do in this episode of CNA’s Work It podcast.
SINGAPORE: Companies on the hunt for talent in a tight labour market are seeing potential candidates asking questions that go beyond how much they are paid – focusing instead on what the organisation can do for them, so they are engaged in meaningful work.
“Everyone has choices, especially those who are younger. They are a lot more mobile, at the earliest stages in their career. (So they ask) what’s your proposition for me as an employer, why should I join you?” said Mr Hong Siu Ming, senior vice president for people, culture and group rewards at Great Eastern.
Speaking to hosts Crispina Robert and Adrian Tan, Mr Hong, who studied for a banking career but eventually joined human resources, said an entire generation has been shaped by a more globalised world.
They have different attitudes towards life and work and for them, a sense of purpose or meaning is becoming more important, he added.
According to the 44-year-old, people who find meaning in work also tend to do a lot better in the long run. He puts this down to what he calls “discretionary effort’’ and this comes from being highly engaged.
“What engagement (looks like) is that you have extra discretionary effort. Because you find meaning and purpose in what you do, you go beyond the mundane tasks. That extra effort becomes obvious, and you will be recognised,’’ said Mr Hong. In short, this can lead to greater monetary rewards down the line.
He outlined these key things people can do:
DECIDE IF YOU HAVE A JOB, A CAREER OR A CALLING
"People can look at work as a job, a career or calling. I think calling is quite clear. If you look at work as a job, then it's very easy for you to fall into the trap, day in day out you end up doing the same tasks, and you don't find meaning.
"But if you start looking at your work as a career, it's just a pit stop in a longer journey, you start asking yourself, what kind of skills do you think you need to build for you to continue to find engagement and meaning in your work."
TAKING CHARGE OF YOUR OWN CAREER IS CRUCIAL
"It is really about taking charge of your own career … sometimes it's about experimentation. But more importantly, people need to start with the end in mind, always ask yourself, what makes you happy, what makes you satisfied?"
Sometimes people think, oh, I want to strike it big, I want to make it big at some point. And that will make me happy. But the process of getting there may not make you happy.
TAKE SMALL STEPS AND FIND ROLES WITHIN YOUR ORGANISATION
"Break it down into small bite-sized tasks, or activities. Ask yourself what you can change, to make it more meaningful for yourself … then change the past activities within the role. If that doesn't work, then start asking yourself beyond that job, what else is available within the organisation."
I don't think it's always a case where you need to move on to another organisation to look for that greater meaning or purpose. Sometimes it just exists within the organisation.