Singapore’s key exports surge 27.4% in Q2 as AI demand fuels electronics boom

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports (NODX) surged 27.4 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2026, driven by a sharp rise in electronics exports amid strong global AI-related demand, Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) said on Tuesday (Aug 11).

This was up from 9.6 per cent growth in the first quarter.

Electronic NODX rose 88.1 per cent in Q2, following the 57.8 per cent increase in the previous quarter, while non-electronic NODX grew 8 per cent, reversing a 3.5 per cent contraction in the first quarter.

NODX grew 18.6 per cent in the first half of 2026, marking its strongest first-half performance since 2010.

EnterpriseSG also raised its full-year NODX growth forecast to 14 per cent to 16 per cent, citing the "better-than-expected" first-half performance, led by the surge in electronics.

"NODX growth is expected to be supported by electronics amid strong AI-related demand, notwithstanding uncertainties from the Middle East conflicts and renewed US tariff measures," the agency said.

The electronics surge was led by disk media products, which jumped 182.5 per cent, followed by integrated circuits, up 91.9 per cent, and personal computers, up 79.8 per cent.

Among non-electronic products, pharmaceuticals rose 62.3 per cent, specialised machinery increased by 36.2 per cent and measuring instruments gained 21.2 per cent.