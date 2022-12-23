Qantas flight from Singapore to London forced to make unscheduled landing in Azerbaijan

SINGAPORE: A Qantas plane flying from Singapore to London had to make an unscheduled landing in Azerbaijan on Friday (Dec 23) due to a fault indicator in the cockpit.

Flight QF1 departed from Changi Airport Terminal 1 at 12.44am on Friday, following a delay of 49 minutes. It had been scheduled to arrive at Heathrow Airport at 2.15pm on the same day.

Flight radars showed that the Heathrow-bound aircraft had been in the air for about nine hours after departing from Changi Airport, before it abruptly made a 180 degree turn near the Georgian border.

According to the Swedish Flightradar24 website, the Airbus 380 issued “7700” – the communications code for an emergency – before making an unscheduled landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku.