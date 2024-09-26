Qoo10 making arrangements to transfer some owed money, say affected merchants

SINGAPORE: Troubled e-commerce platform Qoo10 has told some merchants it is confirming a schedule to transfer them owed money.

Nineteen claims against the firm had been filed with the Small Claims Tribunal against Qoo10 as of Tuesday (Sep 24).

Sixteen of the claims were for non-payment, two for complaints about online shopping credits that cannot be used, and one for goods that were not as contracted.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Monday suspended payment services on the e-commerce platform amid payment delays to its vendors.

Amberlys Cake and Flowers is among the merchants struggling with the payment delays. Qoo10 has owed the bakery money since three months ago.

The business has filed a claim with the Small Claims Tribunal and a hearing is set to take place on Sep 30. It has since received a notification on an upcoming payment.

"The commitment from them (Qoo10) on this Small Claims Tribunal e-negotiation platform was that they will be paying us about S$2,100 (US$1,630) by Sep 29,” said the bakery’s operations manager Angela Lee.

“By Sep 29, if let's say we haven't received anything from them, we will proceed with the filing, with the claims hearing.”

However, the amount she is owed has increased by about S$1,200 since then.