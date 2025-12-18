QR code immigration clearance slow to catch on at Singapore's land checkpoints
Despite a public push by ICA, many travellers at land checkpoints still rely on passports instead of QR codes to clear immigration.
SINGAPORE: As Singapore continues to automate immigration clearance at land checkpoints, efforts to get travellers to adopt QR code clearance have seen mixed results – with many still relying on their physical passports.
QR code clearance was fully implemented at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints in January. However, the take-up rate remains moderate.
Only 48 per cent of bus passengers and 40 per cent of motorcyclists use the method, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Thursday (Dec 18).
The figure is higher for car travellers, at 69 per cent, while the take-up rate for lorry drivers is 85 per cent.
Older travellers are less likely to turn to the QR code method, with only half of those above 51 years old using it. In comparison, the take-up rate is 70 per cent for people in the 21 to 50 age group.
“In anticipation of the rollout of the Automated Passenger Clearance System (APCS) in 2026, which will allow travellers to self-clear immigration without leaving their vehicles, ICA strongly encourages travellers to start using QR code clearance now,” the agency said.
“This will help them to get familiar with the process and benefit from faster and more convenient immigration clearance.”
ICA noted that QR code clearance significantly reduces processing time, especially with travel volume increasing steadily. From January to November this year, total traveller volume at the land checkpoints increased by about 11.8 million – about 7.5 per cent – compared with the same period last year.
TRAVELLERS’ CHALLENGES
When CNA observed travellers departing Singapore at the Woodlands Checkpoint bus hall on Wednesday, many people were still clearing the gantries with their physical passports.
For Ms Nur Surya, 40, and Mr Najib Siddik, 43, it was the first time they had heard of QR code clearance.
“This is the first time we are entering this way," the couple said at the bus hall, adding that they usually drive to Malaysia with their four children. "We just heard about it (the QR code clearance), and have never used it before.”
Mr Najib said that while they have not downloaded the app, they intend to do so for their next trip, and expect that it will help them clear immigration faster.
Mr Jayme Emmanuel, who was heading to Malaysia with his wife, two children and their helper, faced some hiccups when trying to use the QR code clearance.
“We tried to use the QR code method, but it couldn’t be generated. We ended up using our passports to get through,” said the 47-year-old who works in the IT sector.
Initially, he thought that it was due to the four-person quota of the Special Assistance Lanes (SALs), but the problem persisted even after they split into two smaller groups.
The Singapore permanent resident, who travels regularly to Malaysia, said he was glad to have his passport on hand – something which ICA still requires, even when crossing the border with QR code clearance.
PUBLICITY EFFORTS
To raise more public awareness of the QR code clearance, ICA has intensified efforts to encourage travellers to adopt the method.
In the bus halls, while all lanes support both passport and QR code clearance, over half the lanes are designated for express QR code clearance. The lanes can be toggled between QR code-only and hybrid clearance methods, based on operational needs, said ICA.
“Videos encouraging the usage of QR codes were developed in-house and screened on ICA’s social media platforms, digital signages in the bus halls and on Causeway Link buses,” it added.
Posters with step-by-step guides on how to generate the QR codes are also displayed around Woodlands Checkpoint’s bus hall and concourse, and at the berth of Bus 950 at Woodlands Temporary Bus Interchange, said ICA.
On the ground, ICA officers also engage and guide travellers on how to use the clearance method, said the agency.
In the vehicular zones, officers are deployed at the entrance of the arrival and departure zones to engage and encourage motorists to use QR code clearance, while counter officers also assist drivers and attendants at the cargo zones to use the new method.
HEAVY YEAR-END TRAFFIC
ICA is encouraging travellers to use the QR code method for more convenient passport-less immigration clearance, especially with very heavy traffic expected this month at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.
This is due to the year-end school holidays, as well as the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays.
During the first week of the year-end school holidays – from Nov 21 to 27 – more than 3.6 million travellers crossed the two land checkpoints, ICA said.
“Traveller volume peaked on Nov 21, with over 555,000 travellers clearing immigration through the land checkpoints in a single day. Car travellers who departed during the peak hours had to wait up to three hours for immigration clearance, due to traffic tailbacks from Malaysia,” it said.
The agency added that travellers can also expect longer waiting times due to intensified checks against the smuggling of e-vaporisers at the checkpoints.
Travellers are advised to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints before embarking on their journey, and to consider taking the cross-border bus services to avoid congestion if they need to travel during this period.
“We seek travellers’ understanding to cooperate with ICA officers, observe traffic rules and maintain lane discipline," the agency said.
“ICA will not hesitate to take firm action against travellers who do not comply with officers’ instructions or commit offences at the checkpoints.”