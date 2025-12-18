QR code immigration clearance slow to catch on at Singapore's land checkpoints

SINGAPORE: As Singapore continues to automate immigration clearance at land checkpoints, efforts to get travellers to adopt QR code clearance have seen mixed results – with many still relying on their physical passports.

QR code clearance was fully implemented at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints in January. However, the take-up rate remains moderate.

Only 48 per cent of bus passengers and 40 per cent of motorcyclists use the method, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Thursday (Dec 18).

The figure is higher for car travellers, at 69 per cent, while the take-up rate for lorry drivers is 85 per cent.