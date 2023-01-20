Logo
Singapore

Authorities warn of fraudulent QR codes passing off as feedback links at HDB blocks
Posters with a fraudulent QR code were found at the lift lobbies of some Housing and Development Board blocks in Bukit Batok. (Image: Municipal Services Office)

Abigail Ng
20 Jan 2023 07:44PM (Updated: 20 Jan 2023 07:44PM)
SINGAPORE: Authorities on Friday (Jan 20) warned members of the public about posters with a fraudulent QR code found at the lift lobbies of some Housing Board blocks.

The posters ask for feedback on the estate and include a QR code masquerading as the OneService (OS) Lite QR code, but instead brings users to a phishing website asking for personal information, the Municipal Services Office (MSO) said in a press release.

MSO sits under the Ministry of National Development and works with government agencies on issues related to municipal services. 

OS Lite is an initiative that allows residents to report issues or complaints through an online form. 

The West Edge Residents' Committees found the posters late on Thursday (Jan 19) night at lift lobbies of some HDB blocks at West Terra and West Edge in Bukit Batok, and immediate action was taken to remove all the posters, MSO said.

"The fraudulent QR code imitates the function of the OS Lite, and users who scanned it were brought to a website containing an online form for them to provide feedback, and asking for their name, email address, contact number and address," MSO said.

A screenshot of the phishing website also appeared to offer mortgage loans under OneService's name, claiming to help users access "the best rates from all banks".

The phishing website users are brought to after scanning the fraudulent QR code. (Image: Municipal Services Office)

MSO has alerted all town councils of the incident, and the town councils are conducting checks on OS Lite QR codes.

"A police report was also filed, and the fraudulent website has been taken down and replaced by an advisory indicating that it is a suspected scam website."

The MSO said it is assisting the police in investigations and will work with town councils to look out for fraudulent activities. 

"We urge members of the public to remain vigilant when accessing websites, and to always check if the website is legitimate before submitting your personal details," it said, adding that OneService channels will lead to websites with domains on gov.sg.

Legitimate OneService Lite posters have the OneService logo and the town council logo, are A4-sized and have a clear acrylic front panel. (Image: Municipal Services Office)
Source: CNA/an(ac)

