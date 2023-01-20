Authorities warn of fraudulent QR codes passing off as feedback links at HDB blocks

SINGAPORE: Authorities on Friday (Jan 20) warned members of the public about posters with a fraudulent QR code found at the lift lobbies of some Housing Board blocks.

The posters ask for feedback on the estate and include a QR code masquerading as the OneService (OS) Lite QR code, but instead brings users to a phishing website asking for personal information, the Municipal Services Office (MSO) said in a press release.

MSO sits under the Ministry of National Development and works with government agencies on issues related to municipal services.

OS Lite is an initiative that allows residents to report issues or complaints through an online form.

The West Edge Residents' Committees found the posters late on Thursday (Jan 19) night at lift lobbies of some HDB blocks at West Terra and West Edge in Bukit Batok, and immediate action was taken to remove all the posters, MSO said.

"The fraudulent QR code imitates the function of the OS Lite, and users who scanned it were brought to a website containing an online form for them to provide feedback, and asking for their name, email address, contact number and address," MSO said.

A screenshot of the phishing website also appeared to offer mortgage loans under OneService's name, claiming to help users access "the best rates from all banks".