QR code clearance trial for bus travellers to begin at Singapore checkpoints

SINGAPORE: Travellers crossing the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints by bus will soon be able to clear immigration using QR codes, as part of a trial beginning on Nov 23, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Thursday (Nov 21).

The trial will roll out first at Tuas Checkpoint on Nov 23, followed by Woodlands Checkpoint on Nov 28.

It will be conducted at selected automated lanes and special assistance lanes at the arrival and departure bus halls at both Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints, ICA said in a Facebook post.

Signs will be placed in the bus halls to indicate the trial lanes, and ICA officers will be on standby to provide assistance, the authority said.

The trial is open to Singapore citizens, permanent residents, long-term pass holders, and foreign visitors who have visited the country before.

“Eligible bus travellers are encouraged to participate in the trial to help ICA finetune our processes for better traveller experience of the QR code clearance at bus halls,” ICA said.