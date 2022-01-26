Quarantine-free travel from Singapore to Batam and Bintan: Here's what you need to know

SINGAPORE: Hotels and businesses in Bintan and Batam have seen a spike in interest from visitors in Singapore since Indonesia's announcement on Monday (Jan 24) that it will start a quarantine-free travel arrangement between Singapore and the two islands.

The current arrangement is for people to only visit Nongsa in Batam and Lagoi in Bintan. Prior to the pandemic, these areas were popular with visitors from Singapore looking for a weekend resort holiday.

The travel bubble is currently also only meant for people from Singapore to visit the two islands, but Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Tuesday that authorities will discuss how the arrangement can be made "bi-directional".

If you are planning for a weekend visit to these two places, here is what you need to know:

WHERE IN BINTAN AND BATAM CAN YOU GO?

Currently, travellers from Singapore are only allowed to visit Nongsa in Batam and Lagoi in Bintan, and are not allowed to leave for other places.

Under the travel corridor, travellers must enter Batam through the Nongsapura International Ferry Terminal to visit Nongsa. Similarly, they can only enter Bintan through the Bandar Bentan Telani Ferry Terminal to visit Lagoi.

WHAT ARE THE ENTRY REQUIREMENTS?

Travellers from Singapore who enter Batam and Bintan are required to be fully vaccinated and test polymerase chain reaction (PCR) negative 72 hours prior to departure and again upon arrival.

They must present a physical and digital card or certificate which shows that they have received a complete dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days before departure, according to Indonesia's Ministry of Tourism.

The card or certificate must be in English, "aside from the national language or the language of the origins of departure", said the tourism ministry.

The vaccine cards or certificates must also be verified on the official website of Indonesia's Ministry of Health or on e-HAC International Indonesia, the country's health travel card.

Excluding travellers with Singapore citizenship, those entering Bintan and Batam must have a tourist visa or other entry permits "according to the regulations applied".

They must also present booking confirmation and payment of travel bubble travel packages in the Lagoi Bintan Resort or Nongsa Sensation area, said the tourism ministry.

Travellers are also required to have health insurance with a minimum coverage value of S$30,000, which includes the "financing of COVID-19 handling and medical evacuation towards a referral hospital".