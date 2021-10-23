Quarantine, testing measures eased for travellers from several countries, including Malaysia and Indonesia

SINGAPORE: A slew of border measures have been eased, including the resumption of travel from countries such as Bangladesh and India, as well as the loosening of quarantine restrictions for those from Category III countries, which now include Malaysia and Indonesia.

This follows a review of the COVID-19 situation in these countries, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a release on Saturday (Oct 23).

From 11.59pm on Oct 26, travellers with a 14-day travel history to Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, prior to departure to Singapore will be allowed to enter or transit through the country again. These travellers will be subject to Category IV border measures.

More countries and regions have also been added to Singapore’s various categories for border restrictions.

Malaysia, Cambodia, Egypt, Hungary, Indonesia, Israel, Mongolia, Qatar, Rwanda, Samoa, Seychelles, South Africa, Tonga, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Vietnam, will be placed in Category III from 11.59pm on Oct 26.

QUARANTINE PROTOCOLS SIMPLIFIED

On top of that, more travellers will be allowed to serve their stay-home notice at their places of residence, instead of in dedicated facilities.

From 11.59pm on Oct 26, all travellers from Category III countries or regions will be able to serve their stay-home notice at their declared place of residence or accommodation – regardless of the vaccination status and travel history of the traveller and their household members.

“By default, they will not be allocated accommodation in any dedicated SHN facilities,” said MOH.

Returning residents should ensure they can secure alternative accommodation prior to their return if their homes are unsuitable for their stay-home notice, it added.

But the authority added that all travellers must always remain in their declared place of residence or accommodation, and must don an electronic monitoring device throughout their stay-home notice period.

“Action will be taken against those who breach their SHN requirements or make false declaration,” said MOH.

Travellers from Category IV countries and regions will still have to serve their 10-day stay-home notice at dedicated facilities.

FEWER TESTS FOR TRAVELLERS

In addition, most travellers will undergo fewer tests from 11.59pm on Oct 26.

All travellers from Category II (non-Vaccinated Travel Lane destinations), III and IV countries will no longer need to undergo an on-arrival Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test.

Instead, they will only undergo an exit PCR test at the end of their stay-home notice.

Category III and IV travellers will also no longer have to undergo additional Antigen Rapid Test (ARTs) on the third and seventh days of their arrival, during their stay-home notice period.

FULLY-VACCINATED DOMESTIC WORKERS

Authorities had also previously announced that the country will be allowing necessary workers and students to enter Singapore in a “safe and calibrated manner” from Nov 1, as long as they are fully vaccinated before arrival.

“As part of this move, we will facilitate the entry of more domestic workers, to meet urgent domestic and caregiving needs of local households, while regulating the numbers carefully as the global situation evolves,” said the release.