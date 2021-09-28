Quarantined students taking PSLE must inform schools 2 days before paper, take daily COVID-19 tests

SINGAPORE: Students who are quarantined and want to take their Primary School Leaving Examinations (PSLE) must take daily COVID-19 antigen rapid tests (ART) and inform their school two days before the paper.

The first PSLE written paper is scheduled on Thursday (Sep 30) morning.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) announced on Sunday that students who are on quarantine order may be allowed to sit for their national year-end examinations if they test negative for COVID-19.

They said that the arrangements for students on quarantine - a departure from the previous year’s measures - were made in view of the rising COVID-19 cases.

According to a circular by MOE, parents must inform their child’s school of the quarantine order by 12pm and the child’s plans to sit for the paper. This must be done at least two days before the paper.

A Certis officer will come by the home to administer a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and provide ART tests for subsequent use. MOE said students should wait at home for their entry PCR test, rather than “rush down to a clinic”.

The PCR test will take at least 24 hours to be processed.

“Once your child has received a (quarantine order), the earliest he or she can sit for the PSLE exam is two days after the day of the notification,” said MOE in the circular.

“If there is a paper scheduled the next day after the (quarantine order) is received, your child will not be able to sit for it. However, the child can apply for special consideration through the school.”

Parents will not need to inform the school that their child intends to sit for any subsequent papers, said MOE.

Children must also do daily ARTs while waiting for the entry PCR test results at home.

If the PCR test comes back negative, the child should take an ART that evening, and take a photo of the negative result. This must be done at 6pm before each paper.

On the day of the paper, the student’s negative PCR and a photograph of the ART results have to be presented in order for the student to take the PSLE paper.

Students will have to continue to do the ARTs the day before remaining papers.