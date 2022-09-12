Singapore Parliament observes one minute of silence as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II
"Queen Elizabeth had a unique role in Singapore's history," said Leader of the House Indranee Rajah.
SINGAPORE: Parliament on Monday (Sep 12) observed one minute of silence as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II, with Leader of the House Indranee Rajah noting that she was queen during Singapore's transition from a crown colony to an independent country.
Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday (Sep 8) aged 96.
"Her late Majesty was not only Queen of the United Kingdom, but also the head of the Commonwealth, a family of 56 nations across the globe, of which Singapore is a proud member," said Ms Indranee.
"Queen Elizabeth had a unique role in Singapore's history. She was queen during Singapore's transition from a crown colony to an independent state, including when the fledgling legislature that would eventually become Parliament was born."
Also in attendance at Monday's Parliamentary session was British High Commissioner to the Republic of Singapore, Kara Owen.
She added that there has always been a "reciprocal relationship of warmth and affection" between Queen Elizabeth II and Singapore. The queen made three state visits to Singapore (1972, 1989 and 2006).
"Beyond the formality and ceremonials involved in state visits, the queen took the time and effort to get to know ordinary Singaporeans better," Ms Indranee pointed out.
"In 1972, she visited Toa Payoh where she met Mr Thomas Pung and his family in their HDB flat. They graciously invited her into their home and offered her a drink - a glass of 7-Up. Thirty-four years later, in 2006, on her third state visit, she visited the Pungs again."
Queen Elizabeth's association with Singapore continues to be marked in and around the city, said Ms Indranee.
Queenstown - Singapore's first satellite town, and Queen Elizabeth Walk, were named to commemorate her coronation in 1953, she pointed out.
"Places and roads in Queenstown are named after places in Scotland where she spent time during her childhood, such as Strathmore, Forfar and Sterling. Princess Elizabeth Primary School in Bukit Batok was also named after her," said Ms Indranee.
"We have kept these place and school names. They record parts of our history and reflect our continued high regard for her late Majesty and our enduring friendly relations with the United Kingdom."
Ultimately, Queen Elizabeth's death marks the "end of an era", said Ms Indranee.
"On behalf of this House, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to his Majesty King Charles III and the Royal Family and to the people of the United Kingdom on the passing of her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," she added.