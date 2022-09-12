Singapore Parliament observes one minute of silence as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II

SINGAPORE: Parliament on Monday (Sep 12) observed one minute of silence as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II, with Leader of the House Indranee Rajah noting that she was queen during Singapore's transition from a crown colony to an independent country.

Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday (Sep 8) aged 96.

"Her late Majesty was not only Queen of the United Kingdom, but also the head of the Commonwealth, a family of 56 nations across the globe, of which Singapore is a proud member," said Ms Indranee.

"Queen Elizabeth had a unique role in Singapore's history. She was queen during Singapore's transition from a crown colony to an independent state, including when the fledgling legislature that would eventually become Parliament was born."

Also in attendance at Monday's Parliamentary session was British High Commissioner to the Republic of Singapore, Kara Owen.