From Queen Elizabeth to Yusof Ishak: The banknotes that tell the story of Singapore

A CONTINUED PRESENCE

But will the interest in collecting these notes live on as she begins to be replaced by King Charles III and figures with more local significance in the Commonwealth realms where she was head of state?

"Personally, I believe that her passing has an influence on the collector's desire for such notes," said Mr Keh.

"Of course, if we look solely at Singapore, it was a British colony and there is also a factor of familiarity (with) British colonial roots.

"The younger queen's portrait will be especially popular."

Mr Keh believes that any spike in interest will eventually dissipate, however, with appreciation falling back to the general level associated with old banknotes.

Ms Soon thinks that the demand for Queen Elizabeth II notes will be there for at least a decade, as existing collectors try to complete their collections and investor-collectors add more pieces to their portfolios.

Non-collectors may also purchase a few notes as souvenirs to remember the queen – and end up becoming collectors in the process.

Ms Soon pointed out that there are still many who collect notes from the reign of another well-liked monarch, King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand, six years on from his death.

Whether or not the interest endures, the queen will continue to have a presence in Singapore in at least one way.

"The connection to Queen Elizabeth – and the British Empire – can also be seen in the landscape, for instance, the naming of Queen Elizabeth Walk – in 1953 – and, later, the naming of Queenstown, Singapore's first satellite town," said Dr Brunero.

"And places and roads in Queenstown are named after towns and cities in Scotland where the queen spent much of her childhood: Strathmore Avenue and Dundee Road are just some of the places named with a connection to Queen Elizabeth II."