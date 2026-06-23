NLB unveils timeline for upgrades to Queenstown, Ang Mo Kio libraries

SINGAPORE: Ang Mo Kio Library will close on Aug 1 ahead of its relocation, while Queenstown Library will close temporarily from Aug 31 for a revamp, the National Library Board (NLB) said on Monday (Jun 22).

Ang Mo Kio Library is due to reopen at its new location at AMK Hub on Nov 20, NLB said in a Facebook post. Its last day of operation at its current location is Jul 31.

During the relocation period, patrons can visit the self-service Browse-n-Borrow kiosk and Sit-n-Read Node located on level 4 of AMK Hub.

Patrons may also visit nearby libraries in Bishan, Yishun and Toa Payoh to continue accessing library resources, NLB said.

“Patrons can look forward to greater connectivity and a refreshed library experience inspired by the green spaces and landmarks iconic to the neighbourhood,” added NLB.