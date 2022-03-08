About 200 assisted living HDB flats for elderly to be launched in Queenstown this year

SINGAPORE: About 200 assisted living flats will be launched in Queenstown later this year, amid efforts to provide more housing options for seniors to age independently in.

This marks the second pilot for the housing type, known as Community Care Apartments – first launched at a site in Bukit Batok in February last year.

The flats feature senior-friendly design features and subscriptions to care services, targeting home buyers aged 65 and above who want to live on their own but receive care if needed.

The Bukit Batok pilot had more than four applicants vying for each unit, and to date, 154 units have been booked out of the 169 flats that were offered, said the Housing and Development Board (HDB) and National Development Ministry (MND) in a release.

The second pilot will be launched in Queenstown's upcoming Health District. The district is where HDB, the National University of Singapore, healthcare partners and grassroots organisations will collaborate to “create a built environment that promotes a healthy lifestyle and active and healthy ageing”.

Alexandra Hospital is also located in Queenstown, allowing medical and healthcare services to be “seamlessly incorporated into the care model for residents”, said the authorities.

About 200 Community Care Apartments will be offered in the project, along with other flat types, with common facilities such as roof gardens and community living rooms to promote social interactions between residents.

HDB and MND said more specific site details will be provided later.

A site at Parry Avenue in Kovan will be launched for sale by public tender later this year, for a private assisted living facility that can accommodate about 300 to 400 seniors.

Speaking in Parliament, Minister of State for National Development Associate Professor Faishal Ibrahim said: "We look forward to partnering the private sector to co-create new assisted living housing products that will further enhance the quality of life for our ageing population."