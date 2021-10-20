Queenstown to become new health district to support residents’ health through life stages

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s first satellite town, Queenstown, will soon also become the country’s first Health District – aiming to support residents’ well-being across their life stages, through tools such as better design and community programmes.

The goal is for the Queenstown pilot to be a “model of a healthy and active community for all ages”, whose successful strategies may also be extended to more towns in future, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee, who announced the initiative on Wednesday (Oct 20).

Outlining the pilot’s areas of focus, he said one aspect would be encouraging preventive healthcare, such as chronic disease screening and vaccinations.

At the same time, improving the planning and design of the HDB environment will also help residents make healthier choices, he said.

Next, to encourage “purposeful longevity”, there will be opportunities for seniors to work, volunteer and participate in lifelong learning.

Developing affordable and useable technology will also be a key aspect in helping residents better care for their health, added Mr Lee.

The pilot, touted as a “first-of-its-kind collaboration”, involves the Housing & Development Board (HDB), the National University Health System (NUHS), the National University of Singapore (NUS), and stakeholders across the public, private and people sectors.

WHY QUEENSTOWN?

Queenstown, first developed in the 1950s, was selected for the pilot as “its demographics closely mirror Singapore’s projected national demographics by year 2030”, said HDB, NUHS and NUS in a joint release.

“The town currently has one of the oldest populations in Singapore, with almost one out of every four Singaporeans aged 65 and above.

“Together with various upcoming development and rejuvenation plans for Queenstown, there are opportunities to pilot interventions for better well-being of residents, promote health-seeking behaviours, and encourage social connections," said the release.

The health district at Queenstown is bounded by Tanglin Road and Alexandra Road to the east and Clementi Road to the west. The area covers numerous health institutions such as the National University Hospital (NUH), Alexandra Hospital and Queenstown Polyclinic.