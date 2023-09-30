Queenstown rejuvenation to include more senior-friendly amenities

SINGAPORE: Home to one of Singapore’s oldest populations, Queenstown will undergo enhancements and upgrades that will include more senior-friendly amenities to promote active ageing.

These improvements, which are part of Queenstown’s rejuvenation plans under the Housing & Development Board’s (HDB) Remaking Our Heartland (ROH) programme, were announced by Education Minister and Adviser for Tanjong Pagar GRC Chan Chun Sing on Saturday (Sep 30).

About 79,000 residents at Queenstown and the neighbouring Farrer Road Estate will benefit from the rejuvenation plans, said HDB in its press release.

Queenstown, alongside Bukit Merah, Choa Chu Kang and Ang Mo Kio, were selected in 2020 as the fourth batch of towns to be rejuvenated under the programme, first announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in 2007.

To date, 13 towns and estates have been selected for the rejuvenation plans.

Four rounds of engagements were conducted by HDB between 2020 and 2022 to better understand the improvements residents wanted.

“Homes, heritage and nature stood out as the three key themes important to residents, who shared that they were proud of the town’s rich history, lush greenery and its central location. Many also wanted more modern facilities that can cater to all ages, as well as greenery and spaces where they can gather and relax with friends and neighbours,” said HDB.

MORE SENIOR-FRIENDLY NEIGHBOURHOODS; PRESERVING HERITAGE

Six existing neighbourhood centres – Ghim Moh, Holland Drive, Commonwealth Crescent, Mei Ling Heights, Dawson Place, and Farrer Road – will be upgraded to serve the wider needs of the community and encourage more inclusive social spaces, said HDB.

The enhancements will include new sheltered seating areas with landscaping, fitness and bicycle parking facilities, and improved pavements.

As Singapore’s first satellite town developed by the Singapore Improvement Trust (SIT) in the 1950s and subsequently by HDB, Queenstown has one of the oldest populations in the country.