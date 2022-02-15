Quick test centres to allow supervised ART, infection record to be updated within 30 minutes

SINGAPORE: To relieve the caseload at clinics, people may take a supervised antigen rapid test (ART) at quick test centres and have their positive COVID-19 record uploaded on the HealthHub app within 30 minutes, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Tuesday (Feb 15).

They can also get ART kits at quick test centres, he added.

"So that way I hope we can divert many of the very mild cases away from GP (general practitioner) clinics into the QTCs (quick test centres). We have about 200 QTCs now, all over, including in malls. We will start with about a quarter of them," Mr Ong said in Parliament.

Bookings for an appointment to get tested via ART will open by the end of Tuesday, he added.

Mr Ong acknowledged that GPs are facing “quite a bit of pressure”, with queues of patients forming outside their clinics.

“We have to help the GPs,” he said.

“Many patients that go to the GPs and the GPs feedback to us, they either have mild or no symptoms, but they self-tested got themselves positive, (then) decided - I better see a GP,” he said.

They do so to get a medical certificate, to get ART kits or due to travel considerations.

“Many of them actually worry about travel. If they have to go through a PCR test … they want to show that actually I had COVID-19 and I'm a shedder and I recovered’,” Mr Ong said.