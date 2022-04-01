After midnight queues, a quiet first morning at Woodlands Checkpoint as Singapore-Malaysia land borders reopen

SINGAPORE: Aside from an initial flurry of excitement, replete with honking vehicles and raucous crowds, it was a largely quiet affair at Woodlands Checkpoint on the first morning of the full reopening of the Singapore-Malaysia land border.

The reopening marks the first time in two years that fully vaccinated people can travel freely between both countries by private transport without the need for COVID-19 testing or isolation.

When CNA arrived at the passenger pick up point at Woodlands Checkpoint at 5.30am on Friday (Apr 1) morning, there was barely a trickle of travellers, a stark contrast to the snaking queues just hours earlier.