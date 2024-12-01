Race participant dies after completing Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon

SINGAPORE: A participant at the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon 2024 has died after completing the race, organisers said on Sunday (Dec 1).

“It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of a race participant at Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon 2024,” said a statement on the event’s Facebook page.

“After the completion of their race, the participant required and received immediate medical attention onsite before being transported to Singapore General Hospital,” it added.

“Our condolences go out to the participant’s family and friends, to whom we will continue to offer our support. We are grateful to the medical personnel who acted to provide immediate care to the participant.”

In response to CNA's query, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance near 1 Marina Boulevard at about 7.15am.



"SCDF’s assistance was not required," it added.