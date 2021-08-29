NDR 2021: New racial harmony law planned, offenders can be ordered to learn about another race, says PM Lee

Mr Lee also mentioned the case of former polytechnic lecturer Tan Boon Lee, who berated an interracial couple at Orchard Road and asked them to date within their own races.

The Prime Minister said several of these racist incidents have specifically targeted Indians, both work pass holders and citizens, possibly due to the large number of Indian work pass holders here.

“Another factor could be the Delta variant of COVID-19, which first emerged in India. I understand people are frustrated the Delta variant managed to get into Singapore,” he said.

“But it is illogical to blame this on Indians. Just as it is illogical to blame the Alpha variant on the English, the KTV cluster on Vietnamese, or the initial outbreak in Wuhan on the Chinese.”

LAWS CAN NUDGE GOOD BEHAVIOUR

While laws might not by themselves make people get along with one another, they can signal what Singapore society considers right or wrong, and nudge people over time to behave better, Mr Lee said.

“Today, we have various laws dealing with serious racial offences, like hate crime or causing racial enmity,” he added.

“But these laws are scattered in different places, like the Penal Code and the Sedition Act. And they focus purely on crimes and punishments, rather than persuasion and rehabilitation.”

The Maintenance of Racial Harmony Act will “collect together in one place” the Government’s powers to deal with racial issues, and includes gentler measures to address offences.

“This softer approach will heal hurt, instead of leaving resentment,” he said. "And if he complies and does it, that's good, we move on. And if he doesn't comply ... legal consequences will follow."

Mr Lee said Singapore already has a similar law for religious harmony, the Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act, but has never needed to invoke any punishment under this Act.

Under the religious harmony law, those who cause ill-will between different religious groups can be issued with a restraining order.

The existence of this law has had a salutary effect, and has helped to restrain intolerance and promote religious harmony, said the Prime Minister.

“Similarly, a Maintenance of Racial Harmony Act will encourage moderation and tolerance between different racial groups,” he added. “It will signal the overriding importance of racial harmony to Singapore.”

“HARDER TO BELONG TO A MINORITY RACE”

The recent racist incidents are a reminder of how fragile racial harmony in Singapore is, Mr Lee said, highlighting that Singapore’s founding fathers made multiracial equality and harmony a fundamental principle of nation building.

“As a result, Singapore is one of the few countries in the world where people of different races and faiths live peacefully together, and have done so now for more than half a century.”