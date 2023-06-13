Man convicted of racially aggravated attack on woman over mask wearing

SINGAPORE: A man was convicted by a court on Tuesday (Jun 13) after he cursed a woman based on her race and kicked her in the chest in 2021.

Singaporean Wong Xing Fong, 32, had taken issue with how the 57-year-old woman wore her mask while she was brisk walking.

The man claimed trial to one charge each of wounding the racial feelings of Madam Hindocha Nita Vishnubhai and voluntarily causing hurt in a racially aggravated way.

District Judge Shaifuddin Saruwan convicted him of both charges, finding Mdm Nita's evidence cogent, reliable and corroborated by a passer-by.

On May 7, 2021, Mdm Nita was brisk walking under a sheltered walkway next to Northvale Condominium along Choa Chu Kang Drive when Wong and his fiancee saw her.

Mdm Nita had her mask pulled down at the time as she was exercising, but Wong told her to "mask up". Mdm Nita gestured to them to indicate she was brisk walking.

The man approached her and swore at her. Mdm Nita tried to de-escalate the situation and told him: "God bless you."

Wong kicked her in the chest in what Mdm Nita described as a "flying kick". The victim fell and suffered various injuries while Wong ran away.

The incident drew comments from political leaders when it was reported, with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong saying on Facebook that he was "very disappointed" and "seriously concerned" that a racist attack could happen in Singapore.

Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam called the attack "unacceptable".

Mdm Nita, a private tutor, testified at trial and said the incident made her feel it is "wrong to be Indian".

Wong was defended by Drew & Napier lawyer Sim Bing Wen. Wong characterised Mdm Nita as sarcastic and aggressive, and claimed she had spat at him and his fiancee.

The prosecution rubbished this claim, pointing to a testimony from an eyewitness that contradicts it.