Racism has no place in Singapore; concerns about SIA-Air India deal ‘purely commercial’, says MP Kenneth Tiong
The Workers' Party MP was responding to comments by Senior Minister K Shanmugam on Saturday (Sep 5), in which he addressed racist online comments about the Nepal-Tibet disaster and SIA’s investment in Air India.
SINGAPORE: Workers' Party Member of Parliament Kenneth Tiong on Saturday (Sep 5) said there is "no place for racism in our society" as he defended his criticism of Singapore Airlines' (SIA) investment in Air India, saying his concerns were "purely commercial".
Mr Tiong was responding to comments by Senior Minister K Shanmugam to reporters earlier on Saturday, when he condemned "shameful" racist and xenophobic online comments about the Nepal-Tibet disaster and SIA’s investment in Air India.
Mr Shanmugam, who is also home affairs minister and coordinating minister for national security, said decisions on whether to invest further in Air India rest with SIA, while Temasek, as a shareholder, expects the airline to make its investment decisions responsibly.
He added that while Mr Tiong is entitled to his views on the deal, they should not substitute for the commercial judgement of SIA’s management and board of directors.
Mr Tiong raised concerns about SIA’s investment in Air India after Reuters reported last month that Air India had sought a further US$1.5 billion in support from owners Tata Sons and SIA, just months after it had posted a record annual loss.
On Saturday, Mr Tiong said in a Facebook post he agreed with Mr Shanmugam that racism has no place in Singapore, and that he condemned any attacks on someone’s motives because of their ethnicity.
He said the debate over SIA's investment in Air India had become entangled with racist comments, which he condemned without reservation.
“My concerns were, and are, purely commercial,” he said.
In his Facebook post, Mr Tiong again raised concerns about SIA’s stake in Air India, questioning how many more times Air India might be asking shareholders for additional funding, and who would foot the bill when SIA is unable to.
Earlier on Saturday, Mr Shanmugam said reports that Air India was seeking fresh equity had triggered a new wave of "anti-Indian, racist ranting" online.
He also said Temasek chief executive Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara had been targeted because of his ethnicity.
Regarding SIA’s investment in Air India, he said it is SIA's responsibility to assess its investments in Air India against the resources it has for its "long-term growth and profitability".
"Any decision to invest in Air India lies with SIA, and Temasek as a shareholder in SIA, along with other shareholders, will expect SIA to make its investment decisions responsibly."
While Temasek is accountable to the government for its overall portfolio and long-term performance, it is not accountable for individual investment decisions of its portfolio companies, Mr Shanmugam said.
"Temasek and its subsidiaries decide how to invest across a wide portfolio with investments of varied risks and varied time horizons. Once governments or politicians start directing individual investment decisions, commercial discipline will be compromised," he added.
"Decisions will become politicised – shaped by political considerations, rather than commercial judgment. In the end, Singaporeans will bear the cost."
On Mr Tiong’s previous comments about SIA’s investment in Air India, Mr Shanmugam said: “Mr Tiong is entitled to his views. He is entitled, like any other Singaporean, to ask questions about SIA and Temasek.”
"But neither his views, nor that of any minister, or any other MP, should substitute for the commercial judgment of SIA's management and board of directors – boards which have knowledgeable and independent members, and management which has professionals whose primary responsibility is to consider and make these decisions."
Asked by a reporter whether Mr Tiong's post had crossed racial or xenophobic lines, he said: "As regards to Mr Tiong and whether he was being xenophobic or racist, I think you'd best ask him. You'd have to ask him what he intended and what he meant."
On Mr Tiong's previous statement that no one "owes Air India a living", Mr Shanmugam said: "I think he ought to do his homework and look at SIA's letter and the facts that I put out today, and ask if he is being responsible."
In his Facebook post on Saturday, Mr Tiong said that Singaporeans are best served when there is both zero tolerance for racism and hard questions about money.
“We should not let the two get mixed up. If we do, both causes suffer.”