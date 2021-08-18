Man given stern warning over offensive remarks at Indian family at Pasir Ris Beach Park

SINGAPORE: An Indian Singaporean man who made offensive remarks towards a family of Indian nationals at Pasir Ris Beach Park has been given a stern warning, police said on Tuesday (Aug 18) in response to queries from CNA.
The 47-year-old man was under investigation for public nuisance and uttering words with deliberate intent to wound the racial feelings of others.
The incident on May 2 was first reported by Mothership, which received footage of the encounter from the Indian family.
In the video, the 47-year-old is seen shouting at another man. He accuses the man of not wearing a mask and of breaking social distancing rules, and asks where he served his National Service.
He also says “this is my country” and “you are spreading the virus” during the exchange.
Police on Tuesday said the man had shouted and made other comments including "back off" and "maintain your distance", causing alarm to the family.
"The investigations also revealed that the man stopped his behaviour after intervention from a member of the public without any further escalation," police said.
Upon conclusion of investigations and in consultation with the Attorney-General’s Chambers, police said it gave a stern warning to the man on Jun 22 for an offence of causing alarm under Section 4(2) of the Protection from Harassment Act.
The offence of public nuisance carries a jail term of up to three months, a fine of up to S$2,000, or both.
Those who utter words with deliberate intent to wound the racial feelings of any person face up to three years in prison, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.