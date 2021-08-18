Man given stern warning over offensive remarks at Indian family at Pasir Ris Beach Park

SINGAPORE: An Indian Singaporean man who made offensive remarks towards a family of Indian nationals at Pasir Ris Beach Park has been given a stern warning, police said on Tuesday (Aug 18) in response to queries from CNA.

The 47-year-old man was under investigation for public nuisance and uttering words with deliberate intent to wound the racial feelings of others.

The incident on May 2 was first reported by Mothership, which received footage of the encounter from the Indian family.

In the video, the 47-year-old is seen shouting at another man. He accuses the man of not wearing a mask and of breaking social distancing rules, and asks where he served his National Service.

He also says “this is my country” and “you are spreading the virus” during the exchange.