Singaporean housewife radicalised after Israel-Hamas conflict put under ISA restrictions
Separately, a Malaysian man who supported the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria was repatriated back to his country, said the Internal Security Department.
SINGAPORE: A Singaporean woman has been dealt with under the Internal Security Act (ISA) after being radicalised by the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Hamizah Hamzah, a 56-year-old housewife, was issued with a restriction order last month, the Internal Security Department (ISD) said in a press release on Monday (Feb 10).
A restriction order imposes conditions on a person, such as not being allowed to change residence or employment or travel abroad without ISD approval. They are also not allowed to access the internet and social media.
Hamizah’s radicalisation began after Hamas’ attacks on Israel on Oct 7, 2023, ISD said. She followed and supported military operations by the Axis of Resistance (AOR), a network of Islamist militant and terrorist organisations, and consumed content about Palestinian suffering.
After joining social media groups promoting AOR's violent acts, she developed a hatred for Israel and the Israel Defense Forces and believed they should be eradicated. She became a “fervent supporter” of the AOR, and justified the violent actions of its members, such as Hamas, Hizbollah and the Houthis.
She also deeply admired Hamas spokesperson Abu Obaidah, and was willing to speak to AOR-linked militants if she was contacted.
VIOLENT THREATS AGAINST ISRAEL SUPPORTERS
Since she could not physically join the conflict, Hamizah promoted AOR online, posting content glorifying armed violence and martyrdom.
“She was committed to garnering support for AOR, and would create new accounts whenever her accounts were banned for the violent content she posted,” ISD said.
Hamizah also made violent threats against supporters of Israel and encouraged others to engage in armed violence against the country’s defence forces. She managed several pro-AOR social media groups, with memberships ranging from 16 to over 1,000.
ISD said Hamizah “took pride” in being the administrator of these groups, and felt responsible for spreading pro-AOR and anti-Israel narratives in them.
Although she had no intentions to engage in armed violence locally or overseas, her staunch support for the AOR and their violent operations and willingness to spread propaganda made her a security concern, ISD said.
Her family was unaware of her radicalisation, as she intentionally concealed her extremist views for fear of censure.
LACK OF FUNDS STOPPED MALAYSIAN FROM TRAVELLING TO SYRIA, GAZA
Separately, a 34-year-old Malaysian working as a cleaner in Singapore was arrested under the ISA in November last year and repatriated to Malaysia, said the ISD.
Saharuddin Saari's radicalisation began in 2014 when he encountered ISIS-related content relating to the Syrian conflict. By 2017, he became a staunch ISIS supporter, pledging allegiance to its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdad, who died after he detonated a suicide vest during a US-led military raid against his hideout in Syria in October 2019.
Even after Baghdadi's death, Saharuddin continued to promote ISIS and armed jihad online, aspiring to die a martyr and fight for an Islamic caliphate in Southeast Asia.
He looked up ways to enter Syria and contacted ISIS militants for guidance. An online contact who identified himself as a Malaysian ISIS fighter gave him advice on a travel route, but Saharuddin lacked the funds to proceed.
After the Israel-Hamas conflict erupted in October 2023, he showed his support for Hamas and Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades (AQB) and considered travelling to Gaza to fight alongside the latter. Again, financial constraints prevented him from leaving.
According to ISD, Saharuddin had no attack plans against Singapore or had radicalised others in the country. However, he was willing to commit violence if he perceived “Singapore as siding with the enemies of Islam”.
Following ISD's investigation, his work pass was cancelled and he was repatriated to Malaysia and handed over to the Malaysian Special Branch.