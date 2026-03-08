Turning away from extremism: How two self-radicalised youths shed their violent beliefs

NOT AN END POINT

ISD regularly reviews the progress of all detainees’ rehabilitation, taking into account assessments provided by various rehabilitation partners, including case officers, psychologists, religious counsellors and mentors.

Detainees would be released when they are assessed to no longer pose an imminent threat that warrants further detention, ISD said.

After being released from detention, the formerly radicalised youths are issued a restriction order (RO). Those under restriction orders must not change their residence or employment, nor travel overseas without approval.

They also cannot access the internet or social media, issue public statements, address public meetings, print, distribute or contribute to any publication, nor be a member of any group without approval.

“Their RO will be allowed to lapse when they are assessed to no longer pose a security threat,” ISD said.

Mr Salim Mohamed Nasir, an RRG mentor and tutor who worked with both Dylan and Farhan, said he usually reminds youths toward the end of detention that rehabilitation is not an endpoint, but a responsibility going forward.

“I emphasise that trust is rebuilt through consistent actions, not words, and that choices, especially regarding peers and habits, matter greatly. The second chance they receive must be protected through discipline and accountability,” he said.

Farhan made good progress in rehabilitation and was released on a restriction order in 2023.

Asked what advice he has for other youths who may be in the position he was in, he emphasised that they should not be easily manipulated emotionally by what is shown online.

“Before being misguided by online sources related to religion and conflicts around the world, stop and get advice from a religious teacher from RRG or other MUIS-accredited religious teachers to get the proper understanding about it,” he said.

Now in his mid-20s, he has completed his part-time diploma and is currently pursuing a career in the culinary industry.

“My current goal is to gain enough experience to be a full-fledged chef and hopefully have my own restaurant in the future.”

Dylan performed well in his national exams and was released on a restriction order under the ISA after three years of detention.

These days, his interactions with Muslims are much better than before, he said. The first friend he made in his tertiary institution was a Muslim, with whom he has remained friends to this day, he added.

He has come to realise that there was a difference between the way Muslims were being portrayed online by extremists, and the Muslims going about their day-to-day life around him, he said.

His realisation underscores the importance of advice echoed by rehabilitation partners – that youths must make an effort to socialise with people of different backgrounds.

“Had I been able to understand that difference, being able to have challenged my beliefs, I think I would have had a very different path in life,” said Dylan.

Asked what advice he has for youths who watch radical content online, he said: "It's not healthy for you, and you shouldn't be fascinated by personalities who espouse hatred and call for violence."

Dylan's life goals are to get married, have children and give back to society in the “best way” he can.

“I do have a sense of belonging now, not only anchored in the love that I have for my family and friends, but also in my life goals and aspirations.”