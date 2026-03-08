Turning away from extremism: How two self-radicalised youths shed their violent beliefs
Youths are getting radicalised faster and subscribing to a more diverse range of extremist ideologies, the Internal Security Department said.
SINGAPORE: Dylan was in secondary school when he chanced upon a livestream of the 2019 Christchurch mosque attacks.
The gunman, Brenton Tarrant, opened fire at two mosques, killing 51 people in an act of terror.
While the world looked on in horror, the footage fascinated Dylan. At the time, he regularly watched gore videos and had grown desensitised to violence.
“I did not really realise the severity of what was happening. And because of my fascination with violence, I don't think I ever realised or thought of it as radicalisation,” he said.
A year later, the teenager planned a similar attack in Singapore.
He intended to target two mosques with a machete he had bought online. Like Tarrant, he planned to livestream the attacks by strapping his phone onto a tactical device, and he chose the anniversary of the Christchurch shootings for the date.
“I was very determined to commit the attack. I only foresaw two outcomes to planning the attack, which were either getting caught by the police early or having committed the actual attack,” he said.
The attack never materialised. Dylan, then 16, was detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA) in 2020.
His case is not isolated. In its 2025 Terrorism Threat Assessment Report, the Internal Security Department (ISD) noted the uptick in the number of local self-radicalised youths against the backdrop of evolving technology, such as artificial intelligence.
Latest figures show that since 2015, 19 self-radicalised youths aged 20 and below were dealt with under the ISA, with more than two-thirds (14) identified in the last five years.
Youths are also getting radicalised faster and subscribing to a more diverse range of extremist ideologies, ISD said.
The average time taken for their self-radicalisation has almost halved – less than eight months between 2020 and 2025, compared with 14 months between 2015 and 2019. Some have been radicalised within weeks, the agency said.
CNA spoke to two formerly radicalised youths, Dylan and Farhan, about how they shed their beliefs. Their names have been changed to protect their identities.
FALLING THROUGH THE CRACKS
Before viewing the livestream of the terror attack in Christchurch, Dylan had already formed a negative view of Muslims after reading about the 2015 Paris attacks while he was in primary school.
Later, he came across Islamic State (ISIS) propaganda videos and wrongly concluded that ISIS represented Islam and that it encouraged violence against non-Muslims. Dylan eventually adopted Tarrant’s far-right manifesto.
When a terror attack killed three people at a church in Nice in October 2020, Dylan felt a sense of urgency to carry out an attack on Muslims. At the time, he believed his actions were “completely justified”, he said.
When he was detained, Dylan was shocked to be intercepted so quickly.
“I was also disappointed, while not sad, that I could not commit the attacks,” he said.
For Farhan, his extremist beliefs took root after he viewed a video showing Palestinian civilians being bombed by Israeli fighter jets in 2014.
“Enraged at the Israelis for harming innocent Palestinians, I became seized by the conflict, and kept abreast through videos and articles on social media. I came to believe that Israel was oppressing Palestinians, which deepened my hatred for Israel,” he said in a written response.
Farhan came to support Hamas' military wing, Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades (AQB), in its fight against Israel.
Believing he would become a martyr if he died fighting against the “enemies of Islam” on the battlefield, he made preparations to travel to Gaza to fight alongside the group. These plans never materialised.
In 2019, Farhan watched a documentary on the Jewish community in Singapore and was angry that Jews were thriving peacefully while Palestinians were suffering.
He decided to conduct a knife attack against Jews at a local synagogue. To prepare for the attack, he made a replica knife to practice stabbing motions and made at least two reconnaissance trips to the synagogue.
“I thought what I wanted to do was for a good cause, which was to help Palestinians. I did not know that I was being radicalised,” he said.
Farhan was detained under the Internal Security Act when he was 20.
Youths who are radicalised do not actively seek out extremist ideologies, said Dr Muhammad Mubarak Habib Mohamed, a Religious Rehabilitation Group (RRG) mentor and tutor.
“Whether it is far-right, whether it is Islamic State, there are a lot of psychosocial factors that somehow push them right to a corner where this narrative speaks to their daily lived experience, and they find meaning in this,” he said.
“Because somehow or rather, they became invisible to adults who are around them. They fall through the cracks.”
For Dylan, the extremist beliefs provided him with a sense of belonging that his teenage self craved.
“And that sense of purpose that far-right extremism gave me was very appealing to me as a teenager, because I wanted to be bigger than myself,” he said.
UNLEARNING BELIEFS
Going into rehabilitation, Dylan had assumed it would be punitive, he said.
“But what surprised me was that there was a lot of support from the various stakeholders, from the case officers to the psychologists,” he said, adding that they helped him to correct his ideology and manage his emotions.
Dr Mubarak said each component of the rehabilitation, from counselling to mentoring, serves a distinct purpose.
Counselling addresses emotions, mentoring focuses on relationship-building, and tutoring rebuilds resilience in youths’ thinking processes, he said.
In his weekly tutoring sessions with Dylan, Dr Mubarak prepared him for the GCE N and O Levels.
The focus was on academics, but their conversations often went beyond that, he said.
“And knowing that me, myself, being a Muslim and also a religious teacher … That is when he also uses that time in order to check his misunderstanding about Islam, about his experience that he had in school with his friends.
"And that is where you bring in critical thinking in terms of ‘why did you think that way?’” said Dr Mubarak.
Central to Dylan’s rehabilitation were also his conversations with Pastor Joachim Lee, a volunteer religious counsellor and mentor for youths.
“When I met him, I just saw a misunderstood, misplaced young man who doesn't know how to make sense of who he is,” said Pastor Lee.
Initially, Dylan was guarded and reserved, Pastor Lee said. The first thing he did was not to tear down Dylan’s beliefs, but to build a relationship.
“So I just sat, spoke to him, and treated him like another person. That opened doors for us, so he didn't see me as an authority that came in to brainwash him, but someone who treated him with understanding. So that became our connection, our relationship,” he said.
It took some time to break the ice, he recalled. But as time went on, he began to see the gentler side of Dylan.
“He was very inquisitive. And what I liked was he kept (saying), ‘tell me more stories’,” Pastor Lee said.
In particular, Dylan asked questions about how Pastor Lee, as a Christian, could coexist with Muslims.
“So he became more and more curious. And I could see that by asking those questions, he wasn't ‘me against you’,” he said.
The turning point for Dylan was about halfway through his three-year detention, during a joint religious counselling session hosted by Pastor Lee and other accredited Islamic teachers, or ustaz.
During the meeting, he was able to clarify doubts regarding Islam and Muslims in Singapore, including his concerns about Syariah law.
It helped him realise that Syariah law in Singapore was practicable in a secular society, he said.
Syariah law in Singapore applies to Muslims in specific personal and family matters, such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, custody and related issues. It is administered under the Administration of Muslim Law Act (AMLA).
“The idea of Syariah law that I had prior to my detention – which was moulded by what I saw in Islamic State propaganda – was a very strict and radical interpretation of the Syariah law,” he said.
“Through the ustaz, I got to learn that (for) Muslims in Singapore, Islam teaches peace, and to live in a cohesive society with people of other faiths.”
Dylan added that he met various Muslim stakeholders during rehabilitation, including volunteers, who treated him with genuine kindness and compassion.
The way they interacted with him reinforced the change in his views of Islam and Muslims, he said.
For Farhan, the turning point was after 30 days of interviews with ISD, at the beginning of the rehabilitation phase.
The rehabilitation partners taught him that there were two sides to the conflict, and that innocent civilians on both sides were affected, he said.
“I learnt that just taking one side without understanding the real background will not help anyone. I might only be making matters worse,” he said. “And whatever I do, I should not resort to violence.”
Ustaz Muhammad Shafaat Mohd Syonan, an RRG counsellor who worked with Farhan, said he could tell that Farhan was making progress when he began to smile more during sessions.
“How he responds, and the eagerness that they want to know more, and they are looking forward to the next session. Then you know that, okay, we have touched something. Touch the heart,” he said.
Rather than pushing a narrative, it was important for them to find common ground, he added.
“We want to help them. There's a sincerity. If let’s say you're willing to help them, they know he's not just here to correct me, but actually help me to understand.”
FAMILY IS ALWAYS THERE
For both Farhan and Dylan, an important part of their rehabilitation process was their families’ support.
“Realising that my parents would take the time out of their day to come down to visit me and to give me the support that I really needed in such a difficult phase of life. I think I couldn't have gone through the journey without them,” said Dylan, adding that they share a closer relationship today.
Dylan’s mother told CNA she found it difficult initially to accept the news of his radicalisation.
“I struggled to reconcile this information with the son I knew and could not accept that he could have harboured such thoughts. I was very emotional and cried a lot, trying to make sense of the situation,” she said.
The family made it a point to visit Dylan every week. They also had opportunities for special visits, where they could hug, hold him and celebrate special occasions together.
“We felt it was important for him to know that his family was always there for him,” his parents said in a joint written response.
Farhan’s family also paid regular visits to him while he was detained. During their visits, they would talk about his well-being and progress, his mother and sister said.
In the beginning, he was reserved and cautious, they recalled.
“As time went on and he began engaging more fully in rehabilitation, our conversations changed. They became more hopeful and future-looking. I could see changes in him – he became more talkative and more engaged with us,” his mother said.
SPOTTING THE SIGNS
Religious rehabilitation partners stressed the importance of family in spotting signs of radicalisation, especially with the growing use of technology among youths.
An emerging threat they highlighted was the rise of artificial intelligence, which can propagate extremist content through algorithms and fake news.
Extremist groups are calculated in their messaging and will find the opportunity to make themselves present, especially in the online world of gaming, social media and encrypted messaging platforms, said Ustaz Ahmad Saiful Rijal, an RRG counsellor.
“Of course, that's where our young would associate themselves with, whether it's their local friends or international friends. I think that's where they find companionship,” he said.
That is where families, being the first to notice any changes at home, can look out for unusual signs that may deserve extra attention, Ustaz Rijal said.
According to ISD, possible signs of radicalisation include frequent surfing of radical websites, sharing extremist views online and with friends, and making remarks that promote ill-will or hatred towards people of other races, religions or communities.
The majority of youths investigated by ISD for potential radicalisation had exhibited early warning signs to their family and friends, such as expressing support for terrorist groups and the use of violence, ISD noted.
In Dylan and Farhan’s cases, the signs were not so obvious.
Dylan’s parents said they noticed changes in his behaviour when he was in Secondary 3. He had begun skipping co-curricular activity (CCA) sessions and became agitated when questioned.
“However, we believed these changes were part of the normal growing pains of adolescence rather than something more serious,” his parents said, adding that they responded by giving him more space instead of pressurising him.
Similarly, Farhan had shown no clear signs of radicalisation.
“He really shone during his school years,” said his sister, adding that he was a prefect who actively participated in his CCA activities and was often praised by his teachers for being hardworking.
Later, when Farhan would talk about the Palestinians in a general way, his family members understood it as sympathy for injustice and suffering.
“Without clear or overt warning signs, it was difficult for us to detect what was happening beneath the surface. It was only in hindsight that we realised how easily such views can develop without being obvious to family members,” his family members said.
Looking back, they wish they had known how far his thoughts had progressed earlier.
His mother said she would have taken firmer steps to place more control on his social media and internet use, while his sister said they would have sought help immediately.
“Our advice to other family members is to stay observant and involved, so that early intervention can happen if needed ... Family members often notice small changes or signs that others may miss, and these small observations can make a real difference,” his family members added.
Dylan’s parents said that having a strong family foundation does not mean that radicalisation will not happen.
“The internet can be a double-edged sword and can influence young people in ways families may not realise. It could happen to anyone, especially as many youths today spend a lot of time online,” they said, adding that it is important for parents to stay engaged and know what their children are doing online.
When asked how parents can gather the courage to report their children after noticing signs of radicalisation, Pastor Lee said: “My answer is very simple. If you don't do something now, what would happen in five, six years?”
ISD said people close to a suspected radicalised individual should alert the authorities early.
“In doing so, they would be saving the individual from getting involved in violent activities that could harm themselves and others,” the agency said.
After a report is made, ISD will conduct checks to establish the veracity of the information. The identity of the informer will be protected.
If the person is in the early stages of radicalisation or showing signs of vulnerability to violent extremist ideologies, they may be referred for counselling and may not need to be dealt with under the ISA.
No further action will be taken if investigations do not find the person to be radicalised.
NOT AN END POINT
ISD regularly reviews the progress of all detainees’ rehabilitation, taking into account assessments provided by various rehabilitation partners, including case officers, psychologists, religious counsellors and mentors.
Detainees would be released when they are assessed to no longer pose an imminent threat that warrants further detention, ISD said.
After being released from detention, the formerly radicalised youths are issued a restriction order (RO). Those under restriction orders must not change their residence or employment, nor travel overseas without approval.
They also cannot access the internet or social media, issue public statements, address public meetings, print, distribute or contribute to any publication, nor be a member of any group without approval.
“Their RO will be allowed to lapse when they are assessed to no longer pose a security threat,” ISD said.
Mr Salim Mohamed Nasir, an RRG mentor and tutor who worked with both Dylan and Farhan, said he usually reminds youths toward the end of detention that rehabilitation is not an endpoint, but a responsibility going forward.
“I emphasise that trust is rebuilt through consistent actions, not words, and that choices, especially regarding peers and habits, matter greatly. The second chance they receive must be protected through discipline and accountability,” he said.
Farhan made good progress in rehabilitation and was released on a restriction order in 2023.
Asked what advice he has for other youths who may be in the position he was in, he emphasised that they should not be easily manipulated emotionally by what is shown online.
“Before being misguided by online sources related to religion and conflicts around the world, stop and get advice from a religious teacher from RRG or other MUIS-accredited religious teachers to get the proper understanding about it,” he said.
Now in his mid-20s, he has completed his part-time diploma and is currently pursuing a career in the culinary industry.
“My current goal is to gain enough experience to be a full-fledged chef and hopefully have my own restaurant in the future.”
Dylan performed well in his national exams and was released on a restriction order under the ISA after three years of detention.
These days, his interactions with Muslims are much better than before, he said. The first friend he made in his tertiary institution was a Muslim, with whom he has remained friends to this day, he added.
He has come to realise that there was a difference between the way Muslims were being portrayed online by extremists, and the Muslims going about their day-to-day life around him, he said.
His realisation underscores the importance of advice echoed by rehabilitation partners – that youths must make an effort to socialise with people of different backgrounds.
“Had I been able to understand that difference, being able to have challenged my beliefs, I think I would have had a very different path in life,” said Dylan.
Asked what advice he has for youths who watch radical content online, he said: "It's not healthy for you, and you shouldn't be fascinated by personalities who espouse hatred and call for violence."
Dylan's life goals are to get married, have children and give back to society in the “best way” he can.
“I do have a sense of belonging now, not only anchored in the love that I have for my family and friends, but also in my life goals and aspirations.”