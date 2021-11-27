Committee of Privileges has begun work on complaint on MP Raeesah Khan, will hold meetings in private

SINGAPORE: The Office of the Clerk of Parliament said on Friday (Nov 26) that the Committee of Privileges has begun its work into a complaint against MP Raeesah Khan (WP-Sengkang).

"It will consider any matters pertaining to the complaint referred to it. The committee will present its report to Parliament in due course," said the Office, in response to CNA's queries.

The Office of the Clerk of Parliament added that meetings of select committees are held in private unless resolved otherwise.

Ms Khan was referred to the Committee of Privileges for breach of parliamentary privilege after she admitted on Nov 1 to lying in Parliament about the details of a case of sexual assault, which she had claimed was mishandled by the police.