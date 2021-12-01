Committee of Privileges will continue to look into Raeesah Khan complaint following her resignation as MP

SINGAPORE: The Committee of Privileges will continue to look into a complaint against Ms Raeesah Khan following her resignation from the Workers' Party and as a Member of Parliament (MP) for Sengkang GRC on Nov 30.

In a statement on Wednesday (Dec 1), the Parliament of Singapore said the Committee "will continue with its work on the matters pertaining to the complaint" regarding Ms Khan and her admission in Parliament that she had lied about a sexual assault case.

"The Parliament (Privileges, Immunities and Powers) Act regulates the conduct of Members of Parliament and other persons in connection with its proceedings, and can summon any person to appear before the Committee to give evidence at any time before the conclusion of its Report," the statement said.

Ms Khan's resignation letter was sent to the Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin at 10.47pm on Tuesday and MPs were informed of her resignation on Wednesday, the statement added.

It also said the Committee would present its findings to Parliament "in due course".

Ms Khan was referred to the Committee of Privileges for breach of parliamentary privilege after she admitted on Nov 1 to lying in Parliament about the details of a sexual assault case, which she had claimed was mishandled by the police.