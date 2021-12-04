Conflicting accounts in Raeesah Khan saga open 'can of worms'; Workers' Party must limit damage, say analysts

SINGAPORE: The conflicting accounts of what happened after Ms Raeesah Khan lied in Parliament about a sexual assault case have opened a can of worms that reveal divisions in the Workers' Party (WP), said political analysts, adding that the matter has raised questions about the party's credibility.

On one end, Ms Khan told the Committee of Privileges that senior WP leaders had advised her to "continue with the narrative" after finding out about her lie, as well as “directed her not to respond to the police”.

These were among the revelations published on Friday (Dec 3) in a special report from the committee, chaired by Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, which heard evidence over two days from Ms Khan and three WP members.

WP chief Pritam Singh, however, said at a press conference on Thursday that Ms Khan repeated the lie in Parliament in October - two months after she first alleged that the sexual assault case was mishandled by police - despite being asked to clarify the matter.

CREDIBILITY OF WP IN QUESTION: ANALYSTS

The competing accounts have sowed "uncertainty, confusion and perplexity in the Singaporean domestic populace, particularly the supporters of the Workers' Party", said Dr Mustafa Izzuddin, Senior International Affairs Analyst at Solaris Strategies Singapore.

"It appears we have only seen the political trailer, with the full movie yet to be aired," he told CNA on Saturday.

"One other implication is that the Workers' Party was not able to prevent their dirty linen from being aired in public despite there being experienced leaders in their party ranks."

Political analyst at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) Dr Felix Tan said the entire saga will "inevitably affect the credibility of the party and its leadership", with differing accounts leading to unnecessary speculation and detriment to the party both in the short and long term.

Ms Nydia Ngiow, senior director of public policy consultancy BowerGroupAsia, said that the Committee of Privileges' report has "definitely opened a can of worms as it relates to the WP, attributing even greater responsibility to the WP leadership than previously thought".

"This issue clearly shows a party divided and each new layer that has been unveiled potentially erodes trust that WP built from their members and constituents even further," she added.

Ms Khan's account of events raises even more questions about WP's credibility, she said, "particularly since what Pritam conveyed during the press conference on Dec 2 did not seem to portray a complete picture of the communications between the party leadership and Raeesah".

"Her account portrays the WP leadership as one that not only shirks away from taking tough and decisive actions in stemming issues before they escalate but more importantly, appears to condone dishonesty - raising serious questions about the competency of the party’s leaders, especially when they are looking to establish themselves as a trusted alternative within the opposition," she added.

Associate Professor of Law at Singapore Management University (SMU) Eugene Tan said the party will need to "fully cooperate" with the Committee of Privileges' probe and put their account in the public domain beyond what was stated at their press conference.

They will also need to rebut the evidence provided so far, which is "damning for the WP leadership", said Assoc Prof Tan. "It has the makings of a scandal which hints at lies by the WP leadership. This 'Liarsgate' is potentially damaging to all in WP."

He added that the party has to urgently and persuasively correct the narrative that is now in the public domain or face political consequences that are "too severe to even contemplate".