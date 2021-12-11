Workers' Party leaders did not ask Raeesah Khan to take lie 'to the grave': Faisal Manap testifies

SINGAPORE: Workers' Party (WP) leaders did not tell Ms Raeesah Khan to continue lying in Parliament, contrary to a WhatsApp message she had sent to two other party members, said WP vice chair Faisal Manap in his testimony to the Committee of Privileges.

The message in question was sent by Ms Khan to her assistants Ms Loh Pei Ying and Mr Yudhishthra Nathan on Aug 8. It said: "Hey guys, I just met pritam, Sylvia and Faisal. And we spoke about the Muslim issue and the police accusation. I told them what I told you guys, and they’ve agreed that the best thing to do is to take the information to the grave. They also suggested that I write a statement to send out this evening."

She was referring to an anecdote she had told in Parliament on Aug 3 about accompanying a sexual assault victim to a police station, which she later said was untrue.

Ms Khan shared in Parliament on Nov 1 that she had heard the story from a support group, and had lied because she did not want to reveal publicly that she had been sexually assaulted at 18.

Ms Khan, a former Sengkang GRC Member of Parliament (MP), has since resigned from WP and as an MP.

The Aug 8 message was one of the key points of evidence raised in hearings on Dec 2 and Dec 3 where she was examined by the Committee of Privileges for breaching parliamentary privilege by lying.

In testimony given on Thursday (Dec 9), Mr Faisal said that everything in the WhatsApp message was true, except for the claim that they had spoken about Ms Khan's lie in Parliament, and that WP secretary-general Pritam Singh, WP chair Sylvia Lim and Mr Faisal had asked her to take it “to the grave”.

Mr Faisal, who is also MP for Aljunied GRC, said that Ms Khan was lying about this, but he could not explain why she would do so.