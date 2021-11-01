Raeesah Khan admits to lying about accompanying rape victim to police station, apologises for allegations

SINGAPORE: Member of Parliament Raeesah Khan (WP-Sengkang) admitted on Monday (Nov 1) that she did not accompany a rape victim to the police station as she had claimed in Parliament, adding that her previous statement on the matter was "untrue".

She also apologised for alleging that the police mishandled the case of the sexual assault victim.

Ms Khan first mentioned the case in Parliament on Aug 3 during the Workers' Party's motion on empowering women.

She said that she had accompanied a 25-year-old woman to make a police report three years ago, and that the victim had come out crying because a police officer allegedly made comments about her dressing and the fact that she had been drinking.

This prompted Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam to ask Ms Khan in Parliament on Oct 4 for more details, saying that such allegations would be investigated and taken seriously. Ms Khan declined to give more information, citing the need for confidentiality.

When Mr Shanmugam asked Ms Khan to confirm that she had accompanied the survivor to the police station, she affirmed it. The minister said the police will continue to investigate the allegations and invite Ms Khan for an interview.

On Oct 20, the police said Ms Khan has not responded to requests asking her to provide details on the sexual assault case.

On Monday, Ms Khan admitted that she was "not present with the survivor in the police station as I described".

"The anecdote was shared by the survivor in a women's support group for women which I was a part of. I did not share that I was a part of the group as I did not have the courage to publicly admit that I was a part of it," she said.

Ms Khan revealed that she was sexually assaulted when she was an 18-year-old studying abroad, and that it has traumatised her until today.

She apologised to the sexual assault victim in the case she brought up, saying she should not have shared it without her consent.

"To survivors of sexual violence, I hope that this does not deter you from reporting your assaults," she said.

Ms Khan acknowledged that she had disregarded the principles around consent and discussions concerning survivors of sexual assault.

"As a survivor myself, I feel this failure deeply. It is important for me to take responsibility for my actions, for my error of judgment and to set the record straight," she said.

Her voice broke as she apologised.

"I wish to correct the record by retracting the anecodote that I shared on Aug 3, and I wish to apologise to the Singapore Police Force," Ms Khan said.

"Lastly, I want to apologise to the survivor whose quote I used, to the House, to my constituents, to the Workers' Party, its members and volunteers.

"And to my family, especially to my parents. To the residents of Sengkang, I'll work even harder for you."

Leader of the House Indranee Rajah rose to speak after Ms Khan's apology.

"I just wanted to remind members of the House that when assertions and allegations are made, members must be prepared to substantiate them," said Ms Indranee.

She raises a point of order to refer Ms Khan to the Committee of Privileges for breach of parliamentary privilege.

As members of the committee, Ms Indranee said she and Mr Shanmugam will recuse themselves from the case involving Ms Khan.