WP's Raeesah Khan yet to respond to police on alleged mishandling of rape case: SPF

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force on Wednesday (Oct 20) said that Member of Parliament (MP) Raeesah Khan has not responded to requests asking her for an interview to provide details on a sexual assault case that was allegedly mishandled by officers.

Police said in a statement that they have “made an extensive search", but "could not identify such a case or the officers allegedly involved as stated by Ms Khan in Parliament".

Ms Khan brought up the case in Parliament on Aug 3 during the Workers' Party's motion on empowering women.

She said she had accompanied a 25-year-old woman to make a police report three years ago, and that the victim had come out crying because a police officer had allegedly made comments about her dressing and the fact that she had been drinking.

Earlier this month in a ministerial statement, Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam asked Ms Khan to provide more information to assist police on the case, including details such as the police station involved and the month the report was filed. Ms Khan repeatedly declined, citing confidentiality.

She also told Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Tan, in response to his request for details, that she did not wish to re-traumatise the woman and that she had been unsuccessful in contacting her since the incident.